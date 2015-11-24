ALTON - The 1 Mississippi and Piasa Palisades group of the Sierra Club have an interesting cleanup planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, with not only trash removal in mind, but helping the less fortunate at Christmas time.

The cleanup begins at 10 a.m. and will encompass two miles of the Great River Road between Clifton Terrace Road and Piasa Harbor. Tanner Aljets is the coordinator of the project and he said registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. that day accompanied by snacks and warm beverages.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Please wear warm clothing and bring a bottle of water. The groups will also accept donations for Alton Crisis Food Center and people are encouraged to bring any non-perishables to the event.

The donations for the food pantry was something Aljets came up with because he said he knew this cleanup would be between Thanksgiving and Christmas time and he thought it was a good opportunity to collect non-perishable food items.

“I think the food collection is one of the more exciting parts of it,” he said. “My family has always been blessed to have so many Thanksgiving and Christmas opportunities that we can’t get to them all and I would like to have that opportunity bestowed upon other people.”

To participate or for more information, please RSVP by Dec. 3 by contacting Tanner at (618) 520-9749 or il1mississippi@biodiverse.org, or visit 1mississippi.org/events.

