ST. LOUIS – Snowfall predictions in Alton this weekend are predicted to be between four and five inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in St Louis.

Most recent models show a Southern low pressure system bringing accumulating snow from Friday night through Sunday morning with the heaviest snow occurring between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The system is predicted to start as rain Friday afternoon, as temperatures will be around 34-6 degrees. As temperatures drop, however, precipitation will turn to snow.

Highs on Saturday should reach above freezing, but NWS Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said that does not mean significant melting, adding frozen precipitation is still expected to be falling at that time. He said temperatures early next week will reach nearly 40 degrees, which should create significant melting conditions.

Sleet is predicted with this system south of the Riverbend area, but Walsh said such icy precipitation is not expected to hit as far north as the Riverbend at this time.

