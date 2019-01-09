ST. LOUIS – Snowfall predictions in Alton this weekend are predicted to be between four and five inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in St Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Most recent models show a Southern low pressure system bringing accumulating snow from Friday night through Sunday morning with the heaviest snow occurring between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The system is predicted to start as rain Friday afternoon, as temperatures will be around 34-6 degrees. As temperatures drop, however, precipitation will turn to snow.

Highs on Saturday should reach above freezing, but NWS Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said that does not mean significant melting, adding frozen precipitation is still expected to be falling at that time. He said temperatures early next week will reach nearly 40 degrees, which should create significant melting conditions.

Sleet is predicted with this system south of the Riverbend area, but Walsh said such icy precipitation is not expected to hit as far north as the Riverbend at this time.

More like this:

Jan 13, 2024 - Dangerously Cold Winter Weather: Area Will Be Hit With Drop In Temps This Weekend

Apr 1, 2024 - Severe Weather Is Forecast For Monday, April 1, 2024

Jan 9, 2024 - More Snow is Expected with Freezing Temps Into Next Week

Dec 27, 2023 - Late First Snow: Metro East Area Almost Makes It To End Of 2023 Without Snowflakes

May 8, 2024 - Severe Thunderstorms Predicted For Region

 