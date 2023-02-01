CARROLLTON - The case against Austin L. Bishop on an “Unlawful Grooming” charge was continued last Friday to 1:30 p.m. on March 17, 2023, the Greene County State's Attorney's Office said.

Bishop has entered a not-guilty plea in the case. He appeared at a pre-trial status hearing in Greene County Court this past Friday.

Bishop is a former assistant baseball coach at Greenfield-Northwestern High School and also was a sports official by the Illinois High School Association.

In the charge filed by Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb L. Biscoe on September 2, 2021, he alleges that Austin L. Bishop on or about September 2, 2021, committed the offense of “Unlawful Grooming,” in violation of 720 ILCS 5.11-25, in that "said defendant knowingly used a cell phone to solicit a child under the age of 17, requested via text message nude photos and videos of a minor."

Greene County Sheriff's deputies and the Greenfield Police arrested Bishop in September 2021.

