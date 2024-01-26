University Of Missouri-Columbia Recognizes Several Area Students On Fall 2023 Dean's List
The region had an enormous amount of students who were honored with Dean's Honor List selections for the Fall 2023 Semester at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Congratulations to all the students and their families for such an admirable accomplishment.
The full area list is below:
ALTON
Tiana LeeAnn Cobb, senior Arts & Sciences
Alyssa Nicole Eagleton, sophomore Arts & Sciences
Samantha Grace Hentrich, freshman, Agr-Food and Nat. Resources
Kareena M. Hunter, freshman Nursing
Ellie Marie Jacobs, senior Health Sciences
Anna Elizabeth Kane, junior, Business
Mackenzie Mottaz Leonard, junior Arts & Science
Payton Elizabeth Only, freshman, Business
Gabrielle Kathleen Peuterbaugh, sophomore, Health Sciences
Jaden Level Smith, sophomore Arts & Sciences
Payton E. Zigrang, senior Arts & Sciences
Josephine Louise Zigrang, senior Health Sciences.
BETHALTO
Nathaniel Bradford Butler, junior Health Sciences
Isabella Sydney Kallal, freshman Health Sciences
CARLINVILLE
Jack M. Kessinger, senior, Agr-Food & Nat. Resources
Grace Madison Wickert, junior, Nursing
Cale Oakes Williams, senior Arts & Science
EAST ALTON
Jacqueline Isabella Stephen, senior Education and Human Development
EDWARDSVILLE
Ashley Jane Alexander, freshman, Engineering
Emily Marget Amick, junior Nursing
Ethan Craig Anderson, senior Engineering
Caden K. Archer, freshman, Engineering
Mason M. Babington, sophomore Arts & Science
Mya Elizabeth Bruss, sophomore, Business
Kaden Chiapelli, senior Business
Grant D. Coffey, senior Engineering
Kaitlyn Angela Conway, sophomore, Nursing
Ella Marie Cook, freshman, Business
Lydia Kay Donaldson, senior Journalism
Adelaide Genevieve Fensterman, sophomore Arts & Science
Kiley M. Fisher, senior, Engineering
Jacqueline Annette Glenn, senior, Arts & Science
Hersch Michael Greene, sophomore, Arts & Science
Felicity Helen Guttmann, junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Ashlyn Brooke Hauk, freshman, Health Sciences
Ella Rosemary Heddinghaus, freshman, Engineering
Henry Thomas Huff, senior, Engineering
Joel Gerhard Kampwerth, freshman, Engineering
Maddox Ray Karnes, freshman, journalism
Abigail Marie Korak, senior Arts & Science
Chloe Elizabeth Langendorf, senior, Engineering
Logan James Loftus, senior, Business
Dibri Daniel Maassen, freshman, Arts & Science
Gabrielle Marie Rasche, senior, Health Sciences
Livia Rose Rathgeb, junior, Health Services
Gabrielle Bryn Rathgeb, freshman Discovery Center
Cassidy J. Reaka, senior, Journalism
Evan R. Reid, sophomore, Health Services
Kaden Michael Schlepper, sophomore, Engineering
Samantha Nicole Staley, freshman, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Claire Ellen Stanhaus, sophomore, Business
Benjamin Brian Strothheide, senior, Engineering
Aidan Robert Underwood, sophomore, Health Services
Xavier Edgar Valdez, freshman, Engineering
Holly Marie Williams, senior, Business
GODFREY
Kamryn Elise Bell, junior, Nursing
Abigail M. Cooley, senior, Engineering
Chloe Anne Kane, junior, Health Sciences
Anna Rose Landuyt, sophomore, Health Sciences
Grace E. Napp, senior, Arts & Science
GRAFTON
Brenden Matthew Marshall, senior, Agri-Food & Nat Resources
GRANITE CITY
Jacyn Ashleigh Connolly, junior, Arts & Science
Aleah Bryson Crenshaw, freshman, Health Sciences
Jonas Lee Etchison, junior, Business
Katelynn Makenzy Liniger, sophomore, Education & Human Development
JERSEYVILLE
Anna N. Poppe, senior, Journalism
Elese Ann Smith, senior, Journalism
Christine M. Wendell, senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
ROXANA
Ty Denmark Schmidt, sophomore, Engineering
STAUNTON
Samuel Charles Best, junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources
Teagan Elizabeth Lorenz, junior, Engineering
