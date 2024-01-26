The region had an enormous amount of students who were honored with Dean's Honor List selections for the Fall 2023 Semester at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Congratulations to all the students and their families for such an admirable accomplishment.

The full area list is below:

ALTON

Tiana LeeAnn Cobb, senior Arts & Sciences

Alyssa Nicole Eagleton, sophomore Arts & Sciences

Samantha Grace Hentrich, freshman, Agr-Food and Nat. Resources

Kareena M. Hunter, freshman Nursing

Ellie Marie Jacobs, senior Health Sciences

Anna Elizabeth Kane, junior, Business

Mackenzie Mottaz Leonard, junior Arts & Science

Payton Elizabeth Only, freshman, Business

Gabrielle Kathleen Peuterbaugh, sophomore, Health Sciences

Jaden Level Smith, sophomore Arts & Sciences

Payton E. Zigrang, senior Arts & Sciences

Josephine Louise Zigrang, senior Health Sciences.

BETHALTO

Nathaniel Bradford Butler, junior Health Sciences

Isabella Sydney Kallal, freshman Health Sciences

CARLINVILLE

Jack M. Kessinger, senior, Agr-Food & Nat. Resources

Grace Madison Wickert, junior, Nursing

Cale Oakes Williams, senior Arts & Science

EAST ALTON

Jacqueline Isabella Stephen, senior Education and Human Development

EDWARDSVILLE

Ashley Jane Alexander, freshman, Engineering

Emily Marget Amick, junior Nursing

Ethan Craig Anderson, senior Engineering

Caden K. Archer, freshman, Engineering

Mason M. Babington, sophomore Arts & Science

Mya Elizabeth Bruss, sophomore, Business

Kaden Chiapelli, senior Business

Grant D. Coffey, senior Engineering

Kaitlyn Angela Conway, sophomore, Nursing

Ella Marie Cook, freshman, Business

Lydia Kay Donaldson, senior Journalism

Adelaide Genevieve Fensterman, sophomore Arts & Science

Kiley M. Fisher, senior, Engineering

Jacqueline Annette Glenn, senior, Arts & Science

Hersch Michael Greene, sophomore, Arts & Science

Felicity Helen Guttmann, junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Article continues after sponsor message

Ashlyn Brooke Hauk, freshman, Health Sciences

Ella Rosemary Heddinghaus, freshman, Engineering

Henry Thomas Huff, senior, Engineering

Joel Gerhard Kampwerth, freshman, Engineering

Maddox Ray Karnes, freshman, journalism

Abigail Marie Korak, senior Arts & Science

Chloe Elizabeth Langendorf, senior, Engineering

Logan James Loftus, senior, Business

Dibri Daniel Maassen, freshman, Arts & Science

Gabrielle Marie Rasche, senior, Health Sciences

Livia Rose Rathgeb, junior, Health Services

Gabrielle Bryn Rathgeb, freshman Discovery Center

Cassidy J. Reaka, senior, Journalism

Evan R. Reid, sophomore, Health Services

Kaden Michael Schlepper, sophomore, Engineering

Samantha Nicole Staley, freshman, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Claire Ellen Stanhaus, sophomore, Business

Benjamin Brian Strothheide, senior, Engineering

Aidan Robert Underwood, sophomore, Health Services

Xavier Edgar Valdez, freshman, Engineering

Holly Marie Williams, senior, Business

GODFREY

Kamryn Elise Bell, junior, Nursing

Abigail M. Cooley, senior, Engineering

Chloe Anne Kane, junior, Health Sciences

Anna Rose Landuyt, sophomore, Health Sciences

Grace E. Napp, senior, Arts & Science

GRAFTON

Brenden Matthew Marshall, senior, Agri-Food & Nat Resources

GRANITE CITY

Jacyn Ashleigh Connolly, junior, Arts & Science

Aleah Bryson Crenshaw, freshman, Health Sciences

Jonas Lee Etchison, junior, Business

Katelynn Makenzy Liniger, sophomore, Education & Human Development

JERSEYVILLE

Anna N. Poppe, senior, Journalism

Elese Ann Smith, senior, Journalism

Christine M. Wendell, senior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

ROXANA

Ty Denmark Schmidt, sophomore, Engineering

STAUNTON

Samuel Charles Best, junior, Agr-Food & Nat Resources

Teagan Elizabeth Lorenz, junior, Engineering

More like this: