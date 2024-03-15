MADISON COUNTY - University of Illinois Extension is pleased to announce the appointment of William Catalano as the County Director for Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties. Mr. Catalano brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to serving the communities in this region.

Mr. Catalano's decision to pursue the County Director role is grounded in three key attributes that he believes are essential and mutually reinforcing. First and foremost is his genuine desire to serve the people of this region. Having lived and worked in the area, he has gained a profound understanding of its uniqueness.

The second attribute is the Extension's mission, Mr. Catalano believes in connecting people with educational opportunities and resources that enhance their lives. He is excited how University of Illinois Extension is dedicated to developing programs, tools, and knowledge to support the diverse needs of individuals, families, and communities throughout the state.

The third attribute highlighted by Mr. Catalano is the committed and talented educators, staff, volunteers, and supporting organizations with whom he is eager to collaborate. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside these individuals in his new role.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Catalano brings a wealth of experience in public service, including roles in economic development, municipal leadership, and community service. His previous positions include roles such as Economic Development Director for Godfrey and Pontoon Beach Illinois, City Administrator for LeRoy, and a position in risk management with Ameren. His community engagement includes service on a local school board and a community planning commission. In 2016, he was also selected for Focus St. Louis’s Leadership St. Louis program.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Mr. Catalano recognizes the significance of personal connections. He envisions leading the continued success of the Monroe, Madison, and St. Clair County Extensions by enhancing support for educators and staff in the field. His goal is to keep the Extensions dynamic and adaptable, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the people and communities they serve.

Please join us for an open house welcoming William on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at our Monroe County office (901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo, IL 62298) from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

University of Illinois Extension welcomes Mr. William Catalano and looks forward to the positive impact he will make on educational outreach in Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties.

More like this: