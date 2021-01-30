COLLINSVILLE - The University of Illinois Extension will be offering 3 online workshops for youth. Each workshop will focus on 2 craft projects that we will create as a group at an online Zoom meeting.

The cost for each workshop Is $5/person to cover the cost of materials. Your kit containing your project supplies will be picked up from our office prior to each event. Workshops will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. and are limited to the first 25 youth who register.

February 10 – Virtual Maker Workshop 4:00 pm

At this workshop you will create 2 Pop-Up Valentine’s Day cards that light up and a Popsicle Flashlight. The kit with your materials will be available for pick up prior to the workshop. Online registration: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23001

March 9 – Virtual Heritage Arts Workshop 4:00 pm

At this Heritage Arts workshop you will create a stamped cross stitch piece and a dream catcher.

The kit with your materials will be available for pick up prior to the workshop. Online registration: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23002

April 8 – Virtual Floriculture Workshop 4:00 pm

At this workshop you will learn how to force bulbs indoors and you will plant a culinary herb basket.

The kit with your materials will be available for pick up prior to the workshop. Online registration: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=23003

Please call our office with any questions. (618) 344-4230.

The University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact (618) 344-4230.

