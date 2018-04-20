EAST ALTON —Tomorrow, all Madison County and other area residents are invited to drop off a donation for United Way’s Food for Families at the Granite City Schnucks at 3100 Madison Avenue between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Food for Families drive was created to help meet the growing need of local food pantries to keep their shelves stocked and includes a week-long competition between local schools to collect the most nonperishable canned goods. The top three schools with the most items collected relative to school size will win a cash prize. Last year, the community donated over 15,000 pounds of food to help local families.

Items needed most by the food pantries include canned fruits and vegetables, hamburger helper, canned tuna, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, oatmeal, canned soup, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti, canned meat and ramen noodles. All items collected will be distributed to Community Care Center, Catholic Charities, Crisis Food Center, Salvation Army – Alton and Granite City, Venice Township Food Pantry and Highland Area Christian Service Ministry Food Pantry.

Monetary donations will also be accepted at the collection drive tomorrow or can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/FoodForFamilies.

Thank you to the following companies who are sponsoring this year’s drive: Andy’s Auto Body Towing & Storage; Callis, Papa & Sxewcyk, P.C.; Dynamic Transit Company; First Bank; GCS Credit Union; Schnucks; Skinn Fitness; and The Bank of Edwardsville.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

