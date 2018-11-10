United Way's annual Community Christmas is in full swing with 100 boxes available for contributions
EAST ALTON — United Way’s annual Community Christmas is in full swing with more than 100 boxes at participating businesses, churches, schools and organizations throughout the Riverbend area. The program is collecting items through December 5 for local people in need this holiday season. A list of participating locations hosting a box can be found at HelpingPeople.org/ Christmas2018.
This year, the top needs in the community are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items needed by local agencies include non-perishable food, new toys for kids of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.
All of the items collected will be distributed to the following agencies to help people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:
100 Black Men – Alton Branch
Boys and Girls Club of Alton
Calhoun County Council for Senior Citizens
Caritas Family Solutions
Catholic Charities of Madison County
Catholic Children’s Home
Centerstone
Children’s Home and Aid
Crisis Food Center
Illinois Center for Autism
Madison County Urban League
Oasis Women’s Center
Operation Blessings
Riverbend Family Ministries
Riverbend Head Start Family Services
Salvation Army
In addition, monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made online at Helpingpeople.org/ christmas2018 or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.
Helpingpeople.org/ christmas2018
“United Way’s Community Christmas program helps more than 8,000 people each year, but that is only possible because of the incredible generosity of local businesses, schools, churches and individuals in the Riverbend community,” said Martha Morse, chair of the Community Christmas Committee and business development representative for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. “Not only do these gifts represent a brighter holiday for children and families, but often times the items collected through our program are basic necessities like coats and hats that ensure people are warm all winter long.”
In addition to donating items, volunteers are needed for a variety of opportunities, including picking up donation-filled boxes and sorting the thousands of items. Those interested in donating items, hosting a box or volunteering can call 618-258-9800 for more information.
