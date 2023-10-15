ST. LOUIS - October is Credit Awareness Month! To celebrate and help the community, the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition is proud to bring the Community Resource Fair to the Florissant Valley location of St. Louis Community College for the first time.

The Community Resource Fair is open to the public and will provide a vast array of resources. The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th, in the Physical Education Building from 10 AM-2 PM.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event features community resources from across the St. Louis region. Organizations represented will include Ameren, Missouri American Water, CAASTL, Urban League, HUD, the Salvation Army, & more! Members of the organizations will host credit counseling sessions as well as classes and attendees of the event will be eligible for raffle prizes!

For more information, please visit https://www.moneysmartstlouis.org/financial-resources/event-calendar/

More like this: