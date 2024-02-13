Kyle AndersonST. LOUIS, MO. – United Way of Greater St. Louis is excited to welcome seven new leaders to its board of directors, including:

  • Kyle Anderson, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Executive Director
  • Merri Berry, Missouri AFL-CIO, Secretary/Treasurer
  • Katie Deatheridge, UAW 2250, President
  • Zach Gietl, Edward Jones, Director
  • Jose Gomez, Laborers Local 110, Business Manager
  • Lisa Weingarth, Washington University, Senior Advisor for St. Louis Initiatives
  • Jeremy Williams, Bayer, Head of Climate LLC, Digital Farming and Commercial Ecosystems

“The addition of these remarkably talented individuals will continue to expand our reach and impact in the region by incorporating their expertise into our decision-making processes,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We look forward to collaborating closely with our new board members and the organizations they represent to collectively fuel efforts to empower our neighbors.”

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across county region in Missouri and Illinois.

