ST. LOUIS, MO. – United Way of Greater St. Louis will partner with St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright and his nonprofit organization, Big League Impact (BLI) to create volunteer opportunities for MLB players in every Major League market.

In our community alone, United Way’s Volunteer Center offers 2,300 opportunities for people to serve and that will expand with this new partnership which will offer opportunities for players to serve nationwide. Working together, United Way and BLI will provide local people with basic needs such as food, healthcare, education, and more.

“You have two organizations who are trying to do great things and trying to help people,” said Adam. “If we’re both trying to help people, there should be some sort of partnership there. United Way has a long history of doing incredible work here in the city, so it was a natural fit.”

United Way will use its Volunteer Center and partner network to provide immediate, year-round resources to assist BLI members and its front office staff in securing meaningful service opportunities and transportation through a private and secure resource page. United Way created a private and secure resource page for players and staff to access service opportunities. Also, in partnership with Lyft, transportation will be provided for players to get to and from volunteer events.

“To have a St. Louis legend like Adam Wainwright join forces with our team to get people involved in service to the community is truly a home run,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Big League Impact and United Way’s goals are perfectly aligned, and this partnership will allow both organizations to expand our outreach and help more people.”

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

