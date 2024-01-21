ST. LOUIS, MO. – United Way of Greater St. Louis recently named Kiesha Hammock as their new Vice President of Community Investment.

In this role, she will supervise and oversee United Way investment opportunities, Portfolio Managers and volunteers while also implementing and monitoring the investment portfolios of partnerships across the United Way safety net agency network. “We are thrilled to welcome Kiesha back to United Way as she returns with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of making significant impact. Kiesha’s expanded perspective and diverse skill set will undoubtedly help propel our agency network efforts forward as we leverage her expertise while forging ahead into our second century of impact.”

Throughout Hammock’s career, she has developed large-scale systems change initiatives that are nimble, responsive, and attuned to the complex nature of social change.

In her most recent role as Director of Partnership and Capacity Building at the Deaconess Foundation, Hammock stewarded the Foundation’s grantmaking portfolio and nonprofit support programming, bolstering practices and developing infrastructure to advance improvement of grantmaking and strategy. Among many of her contributions, she co-designed and managed the Foundation’s COVID-19 response that included a grant program tailored to aiding critically under resourced Black-led and Black serving nonprofits.

Additionally, Hammock currently serves on the board for Philanthropy Missouri and previously served as board chair for Places for People.

In 2015, she was named a member of the 10th ABFE Connecting Leaders Fellowship Program class.

“Lending a helping hand to a neighbor in need has been my life’s work, that is why I am thrilled to be joining an organization that values this principle as much as I do,” said Hammock. “The efforts of United Way in the community have been nothing short of remarkable, but there are always more lives we can touch and more people we can help, and I look forward to helping United Way do that.”

