The Board of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced today that Orvin Kimbrough has been selected as the organization's President and CEO effective July 1, 2013. Kimbrough has been serving the United Way as Senior Vice President of Major Gifts and Executive Vice President since 2007. He will succeed Gary Dollar, who is retiring after nearly 29 years of service and 12 years as President and CEO.

Jim Weddle, Managing Partner of Edward Jones and United Way Board Chair, announced the unanimous decision. "We want to thank Gary for all his years of service, and we know that Orvin is extremely qualified to help us become even more effective at helping residents in the greater St. Louis region. We conducted a rigorous search process, including a thorough review of the qualifications and criteria needed for our next leader. After interviewing numerous candidates, Orvin was the unanimous recommendation of the Search Committee," he said. "The Search Committee and the Board are confident Orvin will lead us to become even more effective at helping people in the greater St. Louis community."

Weddle noted that the Search Committee conducted the search process with the support of a team from DHR International Inc. led by James Abruzzo, Managing Director, Nonprofit Practice.

Before joining the United Way, Kimbrough worked with a number of not-for-profits including serving as the Executive Director for Interfaith Partnership/Faith Beyond Walls. He is a graduate of the St. Louis Public Schools and has a Bachelor and Masters degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri - Columbia, a Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Missouri - St. Louis and a Masters of Arts in Theology from Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis.

Kimbrough serves as Chair for the Board of Trustees of Missouri State University and is on the Board and Finance Chair of RX Outreach, a national not-for-profit located in St. Louis. Kimbrough also has served as an adjunct instructor at the Brown School of Social Work for Washington University.

During his leadership at United Way, Major Gifts' efforts have grown at a faster rate than other giving, and he has helped United Way build stronger relationships across the community.

"I am excited by the opportunity to serve the community as President and CEO of the United Way," Kimbrough said. "I look forward to helping United Way and the community do even more to help people in need."

Kimbrough and his wife Latriece have two children, Maddison Elizabeth and Matthew Jacob. They live in the City of St. Louis.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way funds more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org.

