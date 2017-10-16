ST. LOUIS — Halfway through its 2017 annual fundraising campaign, United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign co-chairs Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO of Centene Corp., and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, announced that people in the St. Louis region have raised more than $40 million, passing the halfway mark of this year’s campaign goal of $75.5 million to help people in our community.

“A gift to United Way not only helps one in three people here in our region, but also has an impact in building a stronger, healthier St. Louis for all of us,” said Neidorff. “I have been truly inspired and motivated by seeing our generous community come together this fall to help others through United Way. Mark and I are so grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who are working tirelessly to make this campaign a success.”

“From offering after-school programming to youth, delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors, or providing shelter and emergency support to a family in crisis, United Way is critical to the fabric of our community,” noted Burkhart. “No matter the size of your gift, we hope many will join us in supporting United Way and helping our neighbors in need.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In June, United Way tapped Neidorff and Burkhart to serve as co-chairs of its 2017 fundraising campaign. Each year more than 150,000 people and 2,000 local businesses donate to United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The annual community campaign will conclude on Wednesday, November 8. People can still give to the community through United Way by visiting HelpingPeople.org/donate. The money raised through the local campaign stays in a 16-county region through Missouri and Illinois, supporting more than 160 nonprofit member agencies.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: