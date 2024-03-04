ST . LOUIS, MO. – United Way of Greater St. Louis will lead an unprecedented statewide partnership that will have a statewide impact, working to help at-risk families regain self-sufficiency. This is the first time United Way of Greater St. Louis has received a state allocation of $5 million to distribute across Missouri in partnership with the Missouri Association of United Ways (MAUW). By leading this partnership, the purposeful impact investing strategy will expand existing programs and infrastructure statewide to improve the trajectory of Missouri families and their communities.

The MAUW serves 90 % of Missouri’s total population, and this one-time grant will help support the immediate basic needs of families in crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people throughout Missouri live in poverty, and this funding distribution will be used to empower them by helping with stable housing and food, jobs and financial mobility, and more.

“I am proud to be able to secure this funding for the United Way of Greater St. Louis. I have been a champion for the United Way for a long time, but this is the first time that the State of Missouri has made a financial investment in this organization. I am glad we were finally able to do this,” said Missouri Senator Brian Williams. “Our communities and state government recognize how impactful United Way has been to the people they serve across the state. They are always good stewards over the funding they receive, and we have faith that they will put this grant to good use to serve even more Missourians.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis provides vital funding and support to more than 160 nonprofit partner agencies that help more than 1 million people across the St. Louis region annually. Since their inception in 1922, they have raised nearly $3 billion locally to support the community.

“This grant enables us to amplify impact through the power of togetherness to make a meaningful difference for some of our most vulnerable,” said Michelle Tucker, President, and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “So many of our local neighbors are struggling, and as we infuse these dollars into communities across the state, we will see a renewed sense of hope as we work to effect positive change.”

