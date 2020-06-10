ST LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced it has awarded 50 nonprofits with response grants totaling $720,000 to address critical and ongoing needs of families in the St. Louis region stemming from the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The grants ranged from $5,000 up to $50,000.

Funding through these grants will support the needs of people across the region by providing emergency access to food, medicine and supplies for low-income families and moderate-income families; temporary rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance to help parents return to work; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors, non-English speaking populations and individuals with disabilities.

Funds were awarded to the following organizations:

Alcoholic Rehabilitation Community Home

Almost Home

Annie Malone Children and Family Services

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri

Boys & Girls Club of Alton

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services

Catholic Charities of St. Louis

Catholic Charities

Community Care Center

Community Lifeline

Cornerstone Center for Early Learning

Employment Connection

Epworth Children & Family Services

FamilyForward

Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition

Gateway Region YMCA

Gene Slay’s Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis

Guardian Angel Settlement Association

Highland Area Christian Service Ministry

Humanitri

International Institute of Metropolitan St. Louis

Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation

Jewish Family Services of St. Louis (JFS)

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri

LifeWise STL

Lincoln County Council on Aging

Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter

Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri

Lutheran Senior Services

Madison County Catholic Charities

Madison County Urban League

Main Street Community Center

Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

New Life Enterprises

Northside Youth and Senior Service Center

Operation Blessing, People That Care

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

Senior Services Plus

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Southside Early Childhood Center

Saint Louis Area Foodbank

The Salvation Army

Turning Point Advocacy Services

United 4 Children

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois

Vivent Health

Wesley House Association

Youth and Family Center

“There are still many individuals and families grappling with the continuing impacts of COVID-19 and that need assistance to access their basic needs like food and shelter,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “These organizations are critical in helping meet the immediate and long-term needs of our neighbors to keep our community healthy, safe and whole.

Of this funding, $350,000 was awarded to agencies earmarked to provide services to people in Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Monroe and St. Clair counties through a grant United Way received from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Additionally, United Way, in collaboration with the Regional Business Council, St. Louis County, the Regional Response Team and PrepareSTL, has distributed 70,000 masks to local nonprofits to equip their staff, volunteers and clients with protective equipment to stay safe and healthy.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, United Way has invested more than $1.2 million through emergency response grants into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.

