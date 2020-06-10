United Way of Greater St. Louis Awards $720,000 in COVID-19 Response Grants
ST LOUIS – United Way of Greater St. Louis today announced it has awarded 50 nonprofits with response grants totaling $720,000 to address critical and ongoing needs of families in the St. Louis region stemming from the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The grants ranged from $5,000 up to $50,000.
Funding through these grants will support the needs of people across the region by providing emergency access to food, medicine and supplies for low-income families and moderate-income families; temporary rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance to help parents return to work; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors, non-English speaking populations and individuals with disabilities.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Funds were awarded to the following organizations:
Alcoholic Rehabilitation Community Home
Almost Home
Annie Malone Children and Family Services
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri
Boys & Girls Club of Alton
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services
Catholic Charities of St. Louis
Catholic Charities
Community Care Center
Community Lifeline
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning
Employment Connection
Epworth Children & Family Services
FamilyForward
Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition
Gateway Region YMCA
Gene Slay’s Girls & Boys Club of St. Louis
Guardian Angel Settlement Association
Highland Area Christian Service Ministry
Humanitri
International Institute of Metropolitan St. Louis
Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation
Jewish Family Services of St. Louis (JFS)
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
LifeWise STL
Lincoln County Council on Aging
Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Chapter
Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri
Lutheran Senior Services
Madison County Catholic Charities
Madison County Urban League
Main Street Community Center
Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
New Life Enterprises
Northside Youth and Senior Service Center
Operation Blessing, People That Care
Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
Senior Services Plus
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Southside Early Childhood Center
Saint Louis Area Foodbank
The Salvation Army
Turning Point Advocacy Services
United 4 Children
Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois
Vivent Health
Wesley House Association
Youth and Family Center
“There are still many individuals and families grappling with the continuing impacts of COVID-19 and that need assistance to access their basic needs like food and shelter,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “These organizations are critical in helping meet the immediate and long-term needs of our neighbors to keep our community healthy, safe and whole.
Of this funding, $350,000 was awarded to agencies earmarked to provide services to people in Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Monroe and St. Clair counties through a grant United Way received from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
Additionally, United Way, in collaboration with the Regional Business Council, St. Louis County, the Regional Response Team and PrepareSTL, has distributed 70,000 masks to local nonprofits to equip their staff, volunteers and clients with protective equipment to stay safe and healthy.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, United Way has invested more than $1.2 million through emergency response grants into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.
More like this: