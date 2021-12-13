ST. LOUIS — Following Friday evening’s tornadoes and severe storms that impacted families across the St. Louis region, United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched the Disaster Recovery Fund. All proceeds raised through the fund will support the long-term recovery efforts for impacted households in the St. Louis region, such as temporary housing and shelter, unmet basic needs, and other emerging needs.

Donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/Disaster-Recovery or individuals can make an offline donation by mailing a check to:

United Way Greater St. Louis

Attn: United Way Disaster Recovery Fund

LOCKBOX 503485

St. Louis, MO 63150-3485

Article continues after sponsor message

Please make checks payable to “United Way of Greater St. Louis” and on the memo line of the check, indicate that the donation is for “United Way Disaster Recovery Fund”.

Anyone impacted by the storms in need of non-emergency help can dial 2-1-1 from a cell or 1-800-427-4626 from a landline phone to get connected to a trained specialist.

Additionally, volunteers are needed to help with response efforts in the Defiance, MO area. Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more at Stlvolunteer.org/disasterhelp.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health, and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: