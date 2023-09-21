ST. LOUIS – On Monday, Sept. 25, United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Society will kick off the Divine 9 fundraising challenge. The Charmaine Chapman Society has 600 members and is one of the largest Black philanthropic groups in the nation.

The Divine 9 challenge is designed to increase financial support for United Way’s annual campaign and celebrate Black Sororities' and Fraternities' continued commitment to service that ensures the St. Louis region is a better place to live, work and thrive.

Last year’s challenge raised a total of $354,000 and the winners were:

Sorority = Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - $107,857

Fraternity = Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. - $53,273

This year’s Divine 9 co-chairs will be Francella Jackson and Cedric Mitchell. The fundraising challenge will run through November 20.

This challenge will serve as an avenue to bring together members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region to support the community by pledging to the United Way Leadership level annual gift of $1,000 or more.

“Since 2001, I have supported United Way’s Charmaine Chapman Society because it serves as a tremendous vehicle that delivers a vast array of hope to people in need,” said Jackson. “I am looking forward to the competitive aspect of the challenge in that it creates a chance to come together with other Divine 9 organizations to raise money to amplify our support for United Way and contribute positively to our community.”

The money raised for United Way’s campaign will be used to support over 160 local nonprofits throughout the region that help the people they serve get access to essential needs, youth success, jobs and financial security, health and wellbeing, and community and crisis response. Thirty of the nonprofits served by United Way are led by Black CEOs or executive directors.

Those looking to support United Way by making a donation can visit HelpingPeople.org.

“The Charmaine Chapman Society has been one of the pillars of United Way’s philanthropic efforts in the community for a long time and we are so grateful for their leadership and support,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “This Divine 9 challenge is a way for us to spark the spirit of cheerful giving amongst our philanthropic leaders who want to make a difference in the community. The great thing about this competition is that the community will win no matter what.”

