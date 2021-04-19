ST. LOUIS —United Way of Greater St. Louis, in partnership with Points of Light, celebrates April as Global Volunteer Month to recognize local volunteer efforts and promote opportunities to give back. Individuals and families can find local volunteer opportunities through United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Volunteer Center at STLVolunteer.org.

“Last year, Points of Light celebrated the first ever Global Volunteer Month to recognize the thousands of people who serve their communities. This year, volunteering is more important than ever as nonprofits across our region continue to face many challenges due to COVID-19,” said Rick Skinner, vice president of United Way’s Volunteer Center. “We want to thank the many volunteers from across the region who have continued to answer the call and make our community a better place to live and work.”

In the past year, the Volunteer Center has connected more than 6,000 local volunteers to over 200 virtual and COVID-related volunteer opportunities, adding up to more than 11,000 hours of service to the community. That represents an estimated $300,000 invested into the St. Louis region.

Article continues after sponsor message

STLVolunteer.org, the Volunteer Center’s website, offers a wide array of opportunities through reputable nonprofit agencies throughout the St. Louis area region. It includes virtual opportunities, which individuals can complete from home, as well as opportunities to volunteer safely on site according to COVID-19 guidelines.

Users can search opportunities by location, age and keyword to find the one that best fits their passion. Current example opportunities include making check-in telephone calls to seniors, serving on a nonprofit board of directors, delivering meals to people in need and hosting virtual food and supply drives.

In addition, United Way’s Volunteer Center features one-time service projects, as well as do-it-yourself projects, which can be completed anytime, anywhere to make a difference in the community, like COVID-19 emergency relief boxes or first aid kits.

More like this: