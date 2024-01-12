ST. LOUIS, MO. – The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ annual community campaign raised over $67 million dollars to help neighbors across our 16-county region, providing vital funding and support to over 160 local nonprofit partner agencies.

The success of the community campaign was announced at the Victory Celebration on Tuesday, November 28th at CityPark Stadium. Campaign Chair Martin J. Lyons Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Ameren Corporation, and Co-Chair Scott Hartwig, Regions Commercial Banking leader and market executive for Greater St. Louis, were in attendance as well as other corporate and community leaders who supported the campaign. United Way board member and KMOX host Mike Claiborne kicked off the celebration as the master of ceremonies with keynote addresses coming from United Way President and CEO, Michelle Tucker, Lyons and Hartwig.

United Way’s annual community campaign brings together thousands of individuals, companies, unions, and foundations to help make a collective impact on the communities they serve. Their support gives United Way the capacity to help more than 1 million people every year. “Our Victory celebration was a culmination of the tireless efforts so many people dedicate to helping United Way fund, train, and maximize shared infrastructure to ensure key nonprofit agencies are better resourced and equipped to assist neighbors through challenges,” said Tucker. “We cannot thank our region enough for continuing to unite with us to make such a strong impact on people’s live through our local safety net.”

Ten companies, their employees and participating labor unions were recognized for combined team gifts, including corporate and employee contributions, of $1 million or more. Photos of the event can be found here.

At the $7 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Edward Jones.

At the $5 million or more level in team gifts were employees of World Wide Technology.

At the $3 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Ameren and Enterprise Mobility.

At the $2 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Bayer U.S. and Spire.

At the $1 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Schnucks, BJC HealthCare, Emerson, and Nestle Purina.

The St. Louis Regional Business Council, which represents more than 100 area firms, raised more than $15.8 million this year.

