ST. LOUIS — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis recently awarded Collinsville-based Got Your Six Support Dogs a $5,000 one-time grant through the Carol F. Martin Trust Grant Fund.

Got Your Six Support Dogs was established in 2015 to support veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury and sexual trauma. This is the second year Got Your Six was awarded the grant

“United Way of Greater St. Louis is proud to support Got Your Six and their commitment to helping local veterans in Southwest Illinois,” said Veronica Armouti, auxiliary board member of United Way of Greater St. Louis – Southwest Illinois Division. “It is because of the generosity of local individuals and companies that United Way is able to invest in important organizations, like Got Your Six Support Dogs, that are addressing the needs of our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Got Your Six Support Dogs provides fully trained and certified dogs to veterans at no cost, along with lifelong training support. The average cost to train a PTSD service dog to certification is approximately $15,000.

“There are millions of veterans suffering from PTSD any given day. Research has shown that service dogs positively affect an individual’s physical and psychological state,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “With United Way’s generous gift, we are able to continue helping the brave men and women who served our country improve their lives each day. We are so thankful to United Way for their support of Got Your Six and our veterans.”

The Carol F. Martin Trust Grant was established in 2015 to provide one-time grants to organizations providing health and human care within the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis area. The receiving organization was determined by a standing committee of the Southwest Illinois Division Auxiliary Board.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: