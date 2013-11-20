Wondering where you can drop off your donations for United Way's annual Community Christmas donation drive? Visit United Way of Greater St. Louis' website to see a complete list of more than 70 locations throughout the Riverbend that have a Community Christmas box for donation drop off.

For more than 20 years, this program has provided Christmas to families in our region through the donations and charitable giving of community businesses and individuals. Many families from our area face challenges each year, and increased unemployment continues to have a huge impact for many families in our area. Thanks to Community Christmas, these families are able to have a brighter holiday.

Donations to be placed in the boxes include non-perishable food items, new clothes for all ages, new winter weather necessities like gloves, hats and scarves, blankets, baby care items, hygiene items, and new toys. Items received will go to 13 local agencies to help more than 6,000 people in need during the holiday season. Many of these organizations greatly depend on the donations from United Way's Community Christmas to help those in the area have a great holiday.

The drive runs until Thursday, December 12, when boxes will be collected from organizations and taken to Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton where item sorting will take place.

It's not too late to help out by requesting to have a box placed in a business or organization. For those interested in donating items, volunteering, hosting a box or for more information, call United Way's Southwest Illinois Division at 618-258-9800. Donations can also be dropped off during regular business hours at the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way supports more than 170 health and human service agencies located throughout a 16-county area in Missouri and Illinois. One in three people in our community receive services that strengthen families, help the elderly, keep children healthy and safe, and build stronger neighborhoods. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.stl.unitedway.org

