ST. LOUIS (February 11, 2019) — Today is recognized as National 2-1-1 Day to recognize 2-1-1 as the number to call to find help for a variety of needs. Locally, United Way’s 2-1-1 Helpline is available to Missouri and Southwest Illinois residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last year, United Way 2-1-1 received just over 120,000 requests for assistance in the St. Louis region (Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren Counties and the City of St. Louis in Missouri; and Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair Counties in Illinois). The top requests were related to utilities assistance, housing and shelter, and clothing and household items.

“We want to remind people that there is a number to call to find help and resources for many needs, from assistance finding affordable housing or referrals for job training programs to mental health resources,” said Regina Greer, senior vice president of community partnerships, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “By simply dialing 2-1-1, callers are connected to a specialist to help them find the resources they need at any time of the day, year-round.”

The 2-1-1 navigation center is staffed by trained specialists to assist individuals and families with fast, free and confidential help for health and human services, United Way 2-1-1 offers easy access to community-based organizations and government agencies that provide services and programs such as mortgage information assistance, warming and cooling sites, earned income tax credits. Information can also be provided for:

Basic human needs resources: food banks/pantries, clothing, and shelters.

Mental and physical health resources: medical information lines, crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention, rehabilitation, Medicaid and Medicare, maternal health, children’s health insurance programs.

Employment support: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs.

Support for older adults, people with disabilities: home health care, adult day care, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, transportation, homemaker services.

Support for children, youth and families: quality childcare, after school programs, early childhood education, family resource centers, summer camps and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services.



Individuals can also find resources for needs by visiting 211helps.org and utilize an online chat, search directory or mobile app. United Way 2-1-1 also has a multilingual service for up to 250 different languages.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

