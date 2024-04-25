United to Revive Set To Present An Unforgettable Community Event at Wood River Parks & Recreation
Wood River, IL - United to Revive Ministries is coming to the Roundhouse Park in Wood River, Illinois, on May 3rd and 4th. They are thrilled to offer these FREE events that are open to the public and promise an unforgettable experience.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
6:00 PM FRIDAY MAY 3rd
- FREE childcare
- FREE meal at 5:30pm
1:00 PM SATURDAY MAY 4th
- Youth Rally
- PS5 Giveaway
6:00 PM SATURDAY MAY 4th
- Dynamic LIVE Music
- Community Fellowship
- Powerful Life Changing Stories
- Uplifting and Encouraging Messages
FREE childcare on Friday May 3rd is from 6pm to 8pm for those fully potty trained through 11 years old.
FREE meal on Friday will be served from 5:30pm until event at 6:00pm.
The YOUTH rally at 1:00pm Saturday will be focused on those 12 to 18 years old. We will be giving away a FREE PS5 at the event (giveaway for those 12-18 years old only).
Location Address:
Roundhouse Park
633 N Wood River Ave, Wood River, IL
"These events are like no other. It's a chance for the community to come together, be inspired, and experience positive transformation," said a spokesperson for United to Revive Ministries.
Invite your friends, family, and neighbors to join us for these incredible events. Don't miss out on this opportunity for community connection and empowerment.
We'll see you for an experience at the park!
More like this: