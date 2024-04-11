EAST ALTON - United to Revive Ministries (U2R) held their first fundraising banquet on Friday, April 5th at the Keasler Recreation complex in East Alton. U2R wants to express their gratitude to those that partnered to support our 2024 financial goals.

“Thank you” to Wood River McDonald's and Wood Acres Farm & Flowers for sponsoring the banquet. Also, “Thank you” to the Mayor of East Alton, Darren Carlton, and his wife, Robin, for your attendance. U2Rs mission is below, as well as how to partner with them! Partners in prayer and monetary support is what continues their mission.

U2R's mission is to unite The Church, preach the Gospel, and expand God’s kingdom through outdoor community events in the Riverbend and Metro East area. They mobilize alongside local leaders and community members, bringing unity as written in John 17:20-24, “That they may become one so that the world may know that you sent me and loved them even as you have loved me.”

In 2023, U2R held 11 events in five cities. They had over 1500 attendees, fed 500+, saw 70 salvations, baptized 20, witnessed healings, and continue to disciple many through the ministry.

U2R expects more for 2024! Will you join their mission?

Find out more about U2R, their upcoming locations, and support them monetarily, by visiting their website ( www.unitedtorevive.org ) or following them on Facebook (United to Revive Ministries).

