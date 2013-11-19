The Edwardsville City Council recently approved plans for the development of Brookshire Hamlet, a unique, single-family home development conveniently located at Gerber and Goshen roads in Edwardsville.

A first of its kind in the area, Brookshire Hamlet will offer homeowners maintenance-free living in a traditional, single-family residential development. The project is being developed by Infinity Land Group and will be built by Spencer Homes, LLC, one of the area's premier custom homebuilders. With a total economic impact of more than $7 million, homes will start in the low to mid $300s.



Brookshire Hamlet homeowner's association will contract out its maintenance services, enabling owners to enjoy beautifully landscaped lawns and gardens and a meticulously maintained neighborhood, without the outside upkeep that comes with being a homeowner. Snow removal and continual lawn care and trimming are also included. With only 18 home sites available, Brookshire

Hamlet¹s maintenance-free approach to living includes brick and stone exteriors and the use of composite materials that require low or no maintenance.

According Mike Rathgeb of Spencer Homes, a partner in the development, "Brookshire Hamlet was designed to appeal to those who simply want to spend more time doing what they love and less time on home maintenance. This lifestyle makes it easier to travel, entertain friends and family or simply

treasure a relaxing day at home."

Each single-family home will have two, luxury bedroom suites with walk-in closets, two or two-and-a-half baths, full basements and an attached, oversized two-car garage. Some plans offer a flex room appropriate for a home office, hobby room or guest accommodations.

Rathgeb adds, "Each model is designed with careful attention to detail and uncompromising standards that are characteristic of a Spencer-built home. Our expertise in building elegant homes means we automatically include signature features that most builders consider upgrades. The differences are apparent inside and outside."

With the help of a Spencer Homes appointed design and selections specialist, each buyer will have the chance to customize their future home. Each home will feature a gourmet kitchen with custom made cabinets, covered outdoor living area, walk-in shower, fireplace with flanking built-ins as well as hardwood, tile and detailed millwork.

"This has been a collaborative effort between the City of Edwardsville leaders, surrounding neighbors and our development company. Brookshire Hamlet will be another wonderful addition to the community and a continued boost to the area economy. We proudly call Edwardsville home and are fortunate to have local lending support as well as suppliers and subcontractors that live in the community too," added Rathgeb.

Only 18 home sites are available. For more information or to reserve a home site, please call Mike Rathgeb at (618) 659-0217, Kathy Long at (618) 781-1826 or visit http://www.brookshirehamlet.com

