EDWARDSVILLE - Local developer, Plocher Construction Company, Inc., is giving new details about the plans for the $50 million mixed-use development located at the intersection of Governor's Parkway and Illinois Route 157.

The project, which has previously been referred to the Edwardsville Town Center, will be called The Parkway and will offer residents unique recreational and living options, unlike any other development in the area. The residential side of the development will be called Trace on the Parkway and will consist of 184-luxury apartment units and will be a mix of one-, two and three-bedroom units.

“We saw an opportunity to build something exciting and new that offers an enhanced living experience,” Plocher Construction President Scott Plocher said. “It’s close to downtown, at the edge of the Madison County Trails and easily accessible to everything happening in Edwardsville. One of the nicest things about living at Trace on the Parkway will be the convenience of shopping and dining just a short walk from your home.”

The Metro-East real estate and development law firm of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC is serving as legal counsel for the development. The project will be completed in phases over the next two years with final completion expected in 2020.

Plocher said the development will bring an urban lifestyle feel to Edwardsville and the surrounding communities that combines the convenience of downtown with the feel of a neighborhood. The project will include multiple amenities including a resort style pool, social lounge, walking/jogging paths and connections to the Madison County bike and walking trail system.

The project, which is located on the land formerly occupied by Madison Mutual Insurance Company headquarters, will also include approximately 78,000 square feet of leasable commercial retail space.

Founded in 1993, Plocher Construction Co. is one of the largest privately held general contracting firms in the St. Louis area.

Plocher specializes in heavy industrial, design/build, transportation, and development-related projects. Visit www.plocherco.com for more information about this project. For more information on this story, please contact Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349 or jwilliams@bammarketingagency.com.

