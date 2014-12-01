Gift-givers who want to thrill their loved ones with a something special will find treasures at a unique holiday gift boutique at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Shoppers can choose from fabulous items priced at $99 and under at Holiday Market 99 throughout December. JAC is at 627 E. Broadway, in Alton, just a block from the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Affordable gifts include paintings, prints and photographs along with ceramic and glass pieces. Jewelry, garden decor, candles, florals and hand-blown glass ornaments come from artisans from the metro-east, St. Louis, Chicago, and several locations in Massachusetts, New York, Kansas, Florida and North Carolina.

Handmade apparel and accessories are designed for babies to adults. Items range from hip to chic to classic for children, men and women.

A few of the notable creations and designers include:

* Kimono Designs, bags and scarves made from recycled kimonos. Sold in Smithsonian gift shops and recently featured on the cover of Smithsonian Catalog.

* Aluminations, unusual lamps with a personality from vintage aluminum, cleaned and polished by a St. Louis artisan.

* In Blue Handmade, soft supple wallets and other leather items made in Asheville, NC

* Daisy Bags by a Chicago designer, colorful and creative cloth items.

* Cara Taylor Ceramics, functional porcelain vases and vessels soon to be featured by retailer West Elm.

* Diann Wensing and Cristinrae, two fiber designers’ wonderful knit and felted wearables.

* Fiber artist Sharon Kilfoyle, Japanese techniques in her silk scarves and wool harvested from her own Angora rabbits for lush woolens.

The shopping event is sponsored and staffed by the Friends of Jacoby, and 30 percent of the proceeds will support the work of the nonprofit arts center.

JAC is a 501(3)C corporation dedicated to promoting the arts in all forms through exhibits, concerts, performances, educational programs and classes.

Hours during the Market are 10-5 from Tuesday through Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday.

For more information, check the website www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

