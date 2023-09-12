WOOD RIVER - Unionized refinery workers at Phillips 66's Wood River Refinery are voting on a final contract proposal with the company both Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

A total of 370 operators in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 will vote on the contract proposal.

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa Erker, director of government and community and a public spokesperson for Phillips 66, made the following statement about the contract vote: "Phillips 66 values our good relationship with the union, and we are committed to engaging in good-faith bargaining. Phillips 66 believes that both sides want to reach an agreement that preserves a successful future, and we believe that the company’s offer satisfies that goal."

The Wood River Refinery is an oil refinery located in Roxana, Illinois, approximately 15 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, on the east side of the Mississippi River.

More about the vote on Thursday on Riverbender.com.

More like this: