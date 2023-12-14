GRANITE CITY - The United Steel Workers Local 1899 has issued an update about the union’s dispute against U.S. Steel about inadequate notice being given for layoffs at the Granite City Works steel plant. Local 1899 leader Dan Simmons issued a notice on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, to union members and said the issue about the WARN Act notice would be settled by U.S. Steel.

Simmons says U.S. Steel will not admit wrongdoing but will make all employees covered under the definition of the WARN Act “whole," which is great for those affected by the situation

He also thanked government leaders on all levels - local, state, and national for drawing the public’s attention to their situation.

Simmons appeared hopeful someone else may eventually own and operate the Granite City part of U.S. Steel, which could be a large positive for the area.

