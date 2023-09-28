ST. LOUIS - Audiences and critics alike have been singing praises for Union Avenue Opera’s 29th Festival Season, which closed last month, setting box office records with their run of Flaherty and Ahrens’ "Ragtime" that was hailed as “astonishing!” “perfectly sung,” and brimming with “excellence and deep talent.”

Union Avenue Opera (UAO) is back this fall with a special 30th Anniversary Season Announcement Concert which will feature the return of soprano Marsha Thompson who sang the role of Abigaille in the company’s 2018 production of "Nabucco."

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Artistic Director Scott Schoonover will announce UAO’s highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Season line-up in a not-to-be missed concert celebrating the start of this momentous year. Joining Ms. Thompson on the UAO stage will be Meroë Khalia Adeeb (Governess) and James Stevens (Peter Quint) from this summer’s production of "The Turn of the Screw," along with Gina Malone(Evelyn Nesbit), Liya Khaimova (Emma Goldman) and Philip Touchette (Willie Conklin) from "Ragtime." Debra Hillabrand joins them along with pianist Alla Voskoboynikova.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are eager to welcome back to our stage a few favorite UAO singers to preview an innovative and exciting 30th season that we can’t wait to share with our audiences,” said Schoonover. The announcement concert is the kick-off fundraising event for UAO’s 30th Anniversary Season which will culminate in a gala next fall after the festival season in July and August.

The concert will take place on the Union Avenue Opera stage at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd, STL 63108. Tickets for the concert are $100 for Patron Level tickets which include a $50 tax-deductible donation to UAO and guaranteed center section seats, or general tickets are $50. Both tickets include an invitation to the post-concert reception with the artists in the Gretchen Brigham Gallery immediately following the concert at UAO.

Tickets are available online at unionavenueopera.org or by calling 314-361-2881. Free parking is available in the lots behind the venue and overflow parking is available on the street.

About Union Avenue Opera:

UAO was founded in 1994 to bring affordable, professional, original-language opera to St. Louis, a mission the company continues to pursue to this day. UAO is committed to hiring the most talented artists, directors, designers and technicians both locally and from across the United States. UAO provides promising singers the first steppingstone of their professional career. The company will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season in 2024 and offers vibrant and affordable opera experiences in original languages to audiences who reflect the breadth and diversity of the St. Louis region. UAO is a publicly supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization registered in Missouri.

More like this: