SPRINGFIELD – The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in October, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas. The official, BLS approved sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“As the state works to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect residents from this deadly virus, IDES will continue to provide services to claimants, job-seekers, and employers as fast as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We also need the federal government to take action. Every metro area and its claimants will be impacted by the expiration of the federal CARES Act unemployment programs in just a few short weeks and IDES and the Pritzker administration will continue to call on the federal government to provide claimant stability through the end of this pandemic.”

The number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.8%, -16,800), Elgin (-9.1%, -24,200) and Rockford (-8.2%, -12,400). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.2% (-275,700). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2020 with October 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 percent in October 2020. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metro East Highlights

The October 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.7 percent. The over-the-year rate increased +1.0 percentage point from the October 2019 rate of 3.7 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force increased by +3,253 to 351,225 in October 2020 from 347,972 in October 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -549 to 334,683 in October 2020 from 335,232 in October 2019. In October 2020, there were 16,542 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +3,802 compared to the 12,740 unemployed in October 2019.

The number of total nonfarm jobs was 233,900 compared to October 2019, which is a decrease of -10,300.

Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-2,300), Manufacturing (-2,200), Educational and Health Services (-2,200), Other Services (-1,400), Professional and Business Services (-900), Financial Activities (-400), Mining and Construction (-200), and Information (-100), Retail Trade (-100), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (-100).

