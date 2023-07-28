SPRINGFIELD – Several area locations have had a small increase in unemployment figures over the year from June 2022 to June 2023.

Edwardsville has the lowest unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in regard to area cities, compared to 3.3 percent a year ago. Alton's unemployment rate stands at 6.2 percent compared to 5.5 percent a year ago, and Granite City has a 4.6 percent rate compared to 3.9 percent a year ago.

Greene County has a 4.6 percent rate in June 2023. Calhoun is at 4.4 percent, while Jersey is lower at 4.2 percent, Madison County rests at 4.4 percent and Macoupin County is at 4.4 percent.

The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+3.3%, +900), the Peoria MSA (+2.7%, +4,600), and the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.6%, +2,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division were up +2.0% or +74,000. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality (twelve areas each); Government (eleven areas), Other Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas); and Manufacturing (eight areas).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Danville MSA (+1.0 point to 5.9%), the Kankakee MSA (+0.9 point to 5.7%), the Rockford MSA (+0.9 point to 6.3%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+0.8 point to 4.6%). The only metro area with an unemployment rate decrease was the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.0 percentage point to 4.3%).

“Today’s data again shows more than two consecutive years of job growth and expansion within industry sectors and across the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As more jobs are created and added to the Illinois labor market, IDES and its workforce partners across the state continue to serve as a vital resource to match jobseekers and employers.”

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area June 2023* June 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.3% 3.8% 0.5 Carbondale-Marion 4.8% 4.4% 0.4 Champaign-Urbana 4.7% 4.1% 0.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.3% 5.3% -1.0 Danville 5.9% 4.9% 1.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.3% 3.7% 0.6 Decatur 6.3% 5.6% 0.7 Elgin 4.9% 4.2% 0.7 Kankakee 5.7% 4.8% 0.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.6% 3.8% 0.8 Peoria 5.0% 4.4% 0.6 Rockford 6.3% 5.4% 0.9 Springfield 4.5% 4.0% 0.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.5% 3.9% 0.6 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 4.8% -0.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area June June Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 96,300 94,700 1,600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,100 55,600 500 Champaign-Urbana MSA 115,600 112,700 2,900 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,849,000 3,775,000 74,000 Danville MSA 27,800 26,900 900 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 187,200 184,000 3,200 Decatur MSA 48,400 47,900 500 Elgin Metro Division 267,100 262,100 5,000 Kankakee MSA 43,300 43,200 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 430,100 422,000 8,100 Peoria MSA 174,700 170,100 4,600 Rockford MSA Article continues after sponsor message 147,400 146,900 500 Springfield MSA 109,800 108,400 1,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,500 239,200 300 Illinois Statewide 6,190,600 6,061,400 129,200 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.5 % 3.9 % 0.6 Bond County 4.3 % 3.7 % 0.6 Calhoun County 4.4 % 4.1 % 0.3 Clinton County 3.5 % 2.9 % 0.6 Jersey County 4.2 % 3.6 % 0.6 Macoupin County 4.3 % 3.7 % 0.6 Madison County 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5 Monroe County 3.3 % 2.9 % 0.4 St. Clair County 4.9 % 4.4 % 0.5 Cities Alton City 6.2 % 5.5 % 0.7 Belleville City 5.2 % 4.5 % 0.7 Collinsville City 4.7 % 4.0 % 0.7 East St. Louis City 7.8 % 6.6 % 1.2 Edwardsville City 3.7 % 3.3 % 0.4 Granite City 4.6 % 3.9 % 0.7 O'Fallon City 4.6 % 3.9 % 0.7 Counties Greene County 4.6 % 4.0 % 0.6 Randolph County 4.3 % 3.7 % 0.6 Washington County 2.7 % 2.4 % 0.3 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.5 % 3.9 % 0.6 LWIA 22 4.4 % 3.8 % 0.6 LWIA 24 4.5 % 3.9 % 0.6 Southwestern EDR 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5

Metro East Highlights

The June 2023 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent. The unemployment rate increased 0.6 percentage point over the year from the June 2022 rate. The data are not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -2,180 in June 2023 to 339,781 from 341,961 in June 2022. The number of employed individuals decreased by -4,020 to 324,564 in June 2023 from 328,584 in June 2022. There were 15,217 unemployed people in the labor force in June 2023. The number of unemployed persons increased by +1,840 compared to the 13,377 unemployed in June 2022.

Total nonfarm payrolls increased by +300 jobs in June 2023 to 239,500 compared to 239,200 jobs in June 2022.

Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,100), Educational and Health Services (+700), Mining and Construction (+400), Wholesale Trade (+300), and Other Services (+200).

Nonfarm payrolls declined in Retail Trade (-900), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (-800), Professional and Business Services (-400), Manufacturing (-100), Government (-100), and Financial Activities (-100).

Information Services posted no change.

Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2023 data compared to January 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.

