Unemployment Rates Rise In All Metro Areas As COVID-19 Impacts Entire State
SPRINGFIELD –The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in April in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of April as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact local areas across the state. The official, BLS approved, sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”
Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-17.9%, -30,500), Decatur (-17.6%, -9,000) and Rockford (-15.6%, -23,600). Jobs were down -12.8% (-483,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares April 2020 with April 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
April 2020*
April 2019**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
12.8%
3.3%
9.5
Carbondale-Marion
17.1%
3.4%
13.7
Champaign-Urbana
10.9%
3.3%
7.6
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
17.6%
3.5%
14.1
Danville
17.2%
4.3%
12.9
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
15.2%
3.6%
11.6
Decatur
16.2%
4.5%
11.7
Elgin
16.6%
3.9%
12.7
Kankakee
15.9%
4.4%
11.5
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
15.1%
3.7%
11.4
Peoria
17.8%
4.1%
13.7
Rockford
22.4%
4.5%
17.9
Springfield
14.2%
3.5%
10.7
St. Louis (IL-Section)
15.1%
3.5%
11.6
Illinois Statewide
16.9%
3.6%
13.3
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – April 2020
Metropolitan Area
April
April
Over-the-Year
2020*
2019**
Change
Bloomington MSA
82,600
94,700
-12,100
Carbondale-Marion MSA
52,200
59,300
-7,100
Champaign-Urbana MSA
108,000
117,300
-9,300
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,284,200
3,767,400
-483,200
Danville MSA
24,100
27,400
-3,300
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
165,400
186,600
-21,200
Decatur MSA
42,100
51,100
-9,000
Elgin Metro Division
223,900
262,100
-38,200
Kankakee MSA
41,800
45,700
-3,900
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
365,100
419,000
-53,900
Peoria MSA
140,200
170,700
-30,500
Rockford MSA
127,500
151,100
-23,600
Springfield MSA
97,500
110,000
-12,500
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
226,200
241,900
-15,700
Illinois Statewide
5,293,200
6,102,100
-808,900
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Apr 2020
Apr 2019
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
15.1 %
3.5 %
11.6
Bond County
12.7 %
3.4 %
9.3
Calhoun County
17.2 %
4.3 %
12.9
Clinton County
13.7 %
2.6 %
11.1
Jersey County
15.5 %
3.9 %
11.6
Macoupin County
13.9 %
3.7 %
10.2
Madison County
14.9 %
3.4 %
11.5
Monroe County
12.6 %
2.6 %
10.0
St. Clair County
16.1 %
3.8 %
12.3
Cities
Alton City
18.7 %
4.7 %
14.0
Belleville City
17.2 %
3.8 %
13.4
Collinsville City
17.2 %
3.4 %
13.8
East St. Louis City
17.5 %
6.7 %
10.8
Edwardsville City
11.4 %
2.8 %
8.6
Granite City
16.0 %
4.1 %
11.9
O'Fallon City
16.0 %
3.2 %
12.8
Counties
Greene County
11.7 %
3.7 %
8.0
Randolph County
16.1 %
3.0 %
13.1
Washington County
17.5 %
2.2 %
15.3
Other Areas
LWIA 21
13.0 %
3.7 %
9.3
LWIA 22
14.8 %
3.4 %
11.4
LWIA 24
15.6 %
3.4 %
12.2
Southwestern EDR
15.2 %
3.4 %
11.8
Metro East Highlights
The April 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 15.1 percent, an increase of +11.6 percentage points from the April 2019 rate of 3.5 percent. This is the highest April unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -30,846 to 313,280 in April 2020 from 344,126 in April 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -66,005 to 266,110 in April 2020 from 332,115 in April 2019. In April 2020, there were 47,170 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of
+35,159 compared to the April 2019 total unemployed, 12,011.
Nonfarm payrolls decreased in April 2020 by -15,850, a record decline compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Government (+300), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).
Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,675), Manufacturing (-3,200), Educational and Health Services (-2,400), Other Services (-1,500), Professional and Business Services (-850), Financial Activities (-475), Construction (-425), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-350), and Information (-250).
Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.
