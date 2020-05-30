SPRINGFIELD –The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in April in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of April as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact local areas across the state. The official, BLS approved, sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-17.9%, -30,500), Decatur (-17.6%, -9,000) and Rockford (-15.6%, -23,600). Jobs were down -12.8% (-483,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares April 2020 with April 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Metropolitan Area April 2020* April 2019** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 12.8% 3.3% 9.5 Carbondale-Marion 17.1% 3.4% 13.7 Champaign-Urbana 10.9% 3.3% 7.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 17.6% 3.5% 14.1 Danville 17.2% 4.3% 12.9 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 15.2% 3.6% 11.6 Decatur 16.2% 4.5% 11.7 Elgin 16.6% 3.9% 12.7 Kankakee 15.9% 4.4% 11.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 15.1% 3.7% 11.4 Peoria 17.8% 4.1% 13.7 Rockford 22.4% 4.5% 17.9 Springfield 14.2% 3.5% 10.7 St. Louis (IL-Section) 15.1% 3.5% 11.6 Illinois Statewide 16.9% 3.6% 13.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2020* 2019** Change Bloomington MSA 82,600 94,700 -12,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 52,200 59,300 -7,100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 108,000 117,300 -9,300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,284,200 3,767,400 -483,200 Danville MSA 24,100 27,400 -3,300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 165,400 186,600 -21,200 Decatur MSA 42,100 51,100 -9,000 Elgin Metro Division 223,900 262,100 -38,200 Kankakee MSA 41,800 45,700 -3,900 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 365,100 419,000 -53,900 Peoria MSA 140,200 170,700 -30,500 Rockford MSA 127,500 151,100 -23,600 Article continues after sponsor message Springfield MSA 97,500 110,000 -12,500 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 226,200 241,900 -15,700 Illinois Statewide 5,293,200 6,102,100 -808,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Apr 2020 Apr 2019 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 15.1 % 3.5 % 11.6 Bond County 12.7 % 3.4 % 9.3 Calhoun County 17.2 % 4.3 % 12.9 Clinton County 13.7 % 2.6 % 11.1 Jersey County 15.5 % 3.9 % 11.6 Macoupin County 13.9 % 3.7 % 10.2 Madison County 14.9 % 3.4 % 11.5 Monroe County 12.6 % 2.6 % 10.0 St. Clair County 16.1 % 3.8 % 12.3 Cities Alton City 18.7 % 4.7 % 14.0 Belleville City 17.2 % 3.8 % 13.4 Collinsville City 17.2 % 3.4 % 13.8 East St. Louis City 17.5 % 6.7 % 10.8 Edwardsville City 11.4 % 2.8 % 8.6 Granite City 16.0 % 4.1 % 11.9 O'Fallon City 16.0 % 3.2 % 12.8 Counties Greene County 11.7 % 3.7 % 8.0 Randolph County 16.1 % 3.0 % 13.1 Washington County 17.5 % 2.2 % 15.3 Other Areas LWIA 21 13.0 % 3.7 % 9.3 LWIA 22 14.8 % 3.4 % 11.4 LWIA 24 15.6 % 3.4 % 12.2 Southwestern EDR 15.2 % 3.4 % 11.8

Metro East Highlights

The April 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 15.1 percent, an increase of +11.6 percentage points from the April 2019 rate of 3.5 percent. This is the highest April unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -30,846 to 313,280 in April 2020 from 344,126 in April 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -66,005 to 266,110 in April 2020 from 332,115 in April 2019. In April 2020, there were 47,170 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of

+35,159 compared to the April 2019 total unemployed, 12,011.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased in April 2020 by -15,850, a record decline compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Government (+300), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,675), Manufacturing (-3,200), Educational and Health Services (-2,400), Other Services (-1,500), Professional and Business Services (-850), Financial Activities (-475), Construction (-425), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-350), and Information (-250).



Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

