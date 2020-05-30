SPRINGFIELD –The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in April in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also shows that the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of April as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact local areas across the state. The official, BLS approved, sub-state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs series begins in 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.

“With every corner of our nation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for the federal government to provide state and local governments with additional relief,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Our administration is focused on helping small businesses rebuild and ensuring working families recover as communities across the state begin safely reopening their economies next week.”

Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-17.9%, -30,500), Decatur (-17.6%, -9,000) and Rockford (-15.6%, -23,600). Jobs were down -12.8% (-483,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.

Not seasonally adjusted data compares April 2020 with April 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 16.9 percent in April 2020, a record high for the month of April, dating back to 1976. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.4 percent in April 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

April 2020*

April 2019**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

12.8%

3.3%

9.5

Carbondale-Marion

17.1%

3.4%

13.7

Champaign-Urbana

10.9%

3.3%

7.6

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

17.6%

3.5%

14.1

Danville

17.2%

4.3%

12.9

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

15.2%

3.6%

11.6

Decatur

16.2%

4.5%

11.7

Elgin

16.6%

3.9%

12.7

Kankakee

15.9%

4.4%

11.5

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

15.1%

3.7%

11.4

Peoria

17.8%

4.1%

13.7

Rockford

22.4%

4.5%

17.9

Springfield

14.2%

3.5%

10.7

St. Louis (IL-Section)

15.1%

3.5%

11.6

Illinois Statewide

16.9%

3.6%

13.3

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – April 2020

Metropolitan Area

April

April

Over-the-Year

2020*

2019**

Change

Bloomington MSA

82,600

94,700

-12,100

Carbondale-Marion MSA

52,200

59,300

-7,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

108,000

117,300

-9,300

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,284,200

3,767,400

-483,200

Danville MSA

24,100

27,400

-3,300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

165,400

186,600

-21,200

Decatur MSA

42,100

51,100

-9,000

Elgin Metro Division

223,900

262,100

-38,200

Kankakee MSA

41,800

45,700

-3,900

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

365,100

419,000

-53,900

Peoria MSA

140,200

170,700

-30,500

Rockford MSA

127,500

151,100

-23,600

Springfield MSA

97,500

110,000

-12,500

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

226,200

241,900

-15,700

Illinois Statewide

5,293,200

6,102,100

-808,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Apr 2020

Apr 2019

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

15.1 %

3.5 %

11.6

Bond County

12.7 %

3.4 %

9.3

Calhoun County

17.2 %

4.3 %

12.9

Clinton County

13.7 %

2.6 %

11.1

Jersey County

15.5 %

3.9 %

11.6

Macoupin County

13.9 %

3.7 %

10.2

Madison County

14.9 %

3.4 %

11.5

Monroe County

12.6 %

2.6 %

10.0

St. Clair County

16.1 %

3.8 %

12.3

Cities

Alton City

18.7 %

4.7 %

14.0

Belleville City

17.2 %

3.8 %

13.4

Collinsville City

17.2 %

3.4 %

13.8

East St. Louis City

17.5 %

6.7 %

10.8

Edwardsville City

11.4 %

2.8 %

8.6

Granite City

16.0 %

4.1 %

11.9

O'Fallon City

16.0 %

3.2 %

12.8

Counties

Greene County

11.7 %

3.7 %

8.0

Randolph County

16.1 %

3.0 %

13.1

Washington County

17.5 %

2.2 %

15.3

Other Areas

LWIA 21

13.0 %

3.7 %

9.3

LWIA 22

14.8 %

3.4 %

11.4

LWIA 24

15.6 %

3.4 %

12.2

Southwestern EDR

15.2 %

3.4 %

11.8

Metro East Highlights

The April 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 15.1 percent, an increase of +11.6 percentage points from the April 2019 rate of 3.5 percent. This is the highest April unemployment rate on record for the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force decreased by -30,846 to 313,280 in April 2020 from 344,126 in April 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -66,005 to 266,110 in April 2020 from 332,115 in April 2019. In April 2020, there were 47,170 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of
+35,159 compared to the April 2019 total unemployed, 12,011.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased in April 2020 by -15,850, a record decline compared to one year ago.

Employment increased in Government (+300), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).

Decreases in employment over the year included Leisure and Hospitality (-6,675), Manufacturing (-3,200), Educational and Health Services (-2,400), Other Services (-1,500), Professional and Business Services (-850), Financial Activities (-475), Construction (-425), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-350), and Information (-250).


Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

