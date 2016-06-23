CHICAGO–A majority of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and half of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

“While some metro areas saw job growth, too many didn’t,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Key structural reforms can help the state grow more jobs as we sharpen our efforts to help unemployed job-seekers get back to work.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in seven metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.2 percent, +9,000), Rockford (+1.6 percent, +2,400), and Elgin (+1.2 percent, +3,000). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.3 percent or +45,900). Illinois businesses lost jobs in seven metro areas including Bloomington (-2.9 percent, -2,800), Carbondale-Marion (-1.6 percent, -900), and the Quad Cities (-1.5 percent, -2,700). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Education and Health Services (12 of 14), Retail Trade (10 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (nine of 14), and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2016 with May 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.6 percent in May 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in May 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area May2016 May2015 Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 5.2% 4.5% 0.7 Carbondale-Marion 6.1% 5.6% 0.5 Champaign-Urbana 5.1% 4.8% 0.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.5% 5.9% -0.4 Danville 7.3% 6.5% 0.8 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.4% 5.2% 0.2 Decatur 6.8% 6.5% 0.3 Elgin 5.3% 5.2% 0.1 Kankakee 6.5% 6.3% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 4.9% 0.0 Peoria 6.5% 5.8% 0.7 Rockford 6.6% 6.3% 0.3 Springfield 4.8% 4.8% 0.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.8% 5.6% 0.2 Illinois Statewide 5.6% 5.7% -0.1 * Data subject to revision.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – May 2016

Metropolitan Area May

2016* May

2015** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 97,000 -2,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,400 57,300 -900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 110,700 110,500 200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,715,500 3,669,600 45,900 Danville MSA 29,300 29,700 -400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,800 185,500 -2,700 Decatur MSA 51,400 51,700 -300 Elgin Metro Division 260,700 257,700 3,000 Kankakee MSA 44,600 45,100 -500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 416,900 407,900 9,000 Peoria MSA 178,300 180,400 -2,100 Rockford MSA 155,800 153,400 2,400 Springfield MSA 114,700 113,700 1,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,200 238,100 1,100 Illinois Statewide 6,035,400 6,001,900 33,500 *Preliminary **Revised

