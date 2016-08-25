CHICAGO–Twelve of Illinois’ metropolitan (metro) areas experienced decreases in their over-the-year unemployment rate and eight of the metro areas had increases in nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

"Our job growth rate is still half that of the rest of the country,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Most of our job growth is concentrated primarily in the northeast corner of the state while downstate job growth continues to lag.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eight metro areas, in which the largest increases were seen in: Elgin (+2.1 percent, +5,300), Rockford (+1.9 percent, +2,900), and Lake-Kenosha (+1.6 percent, +6,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.2 percent or +44,900). Illinois businesses lost jobs in five metro areas including Carbondale-Marion (-2.5 percent, -1,400), the Quad Cities (-2.3 percent, -4,200), and Decatur (-1.5 percent, -800). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas were: Retail Trade (nine of 14), Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine of 14), Education and Health Services (eight of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (eight of 14), and Government (eight of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares July 2016 with July 2015. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.6 percent in July 2016 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in July 2016 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

