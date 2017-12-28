Unemployment rate drops in all metro areas for sixth consecutive month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in November in all of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in ten of the metropolitan areas and decreased in four. “It is encouraging that job growth was reported in ten of the fourteen metro areas,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “More than 30,000 of those jobs were created in the Chicago Metro area, so we need continued stronger growth statewide.” Illinois businesses added jobs in ten metro areas, with the largest increases in: Kankakee (+2.6 percent, +1,200), Lake/Kenosha (+2.4 percent, +9,800), and the Quad Cities (+1.6 percent, +3,000). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+0.6 percent or +20,900). Illinois businesses lost jobs in four metro areas, with the largest losses in: Danville (-1.7 percent, -500), Champaign (-0.6 percent, -700), and Decatur (-0.6 percent, -300). The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Professional and Business Services, (11 of 14), Mining and Construction (10 of 14), Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (10 of 14), Manufacturing (9 of 14), Education and Health Services (9 of 14), and Leisure and Hospitality (8 of 14). Not seasonally adjusted data compares November 2017 with November 2016. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4.7 percent in November 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in November 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits. Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – November 2017 Metropolitan Area November

2016** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington MSA 95,500 95,000 500 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,400 58,800 600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 111,200 111,900 -700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,776,200 3,755,300 20,900 Danville MSA 28,300 28,800 -500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 187,200 184,200 3,000 Decatur MSA 51,600 51,900 -300 Elgin Metro Division 259,700 259,200 500 Kankakee MSA 46,900 45,700 1,200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 418,400 408,600 9,800 Peoria MSA 176,900 176,000 900 Rockford MSA 152,300 152,200 100 Springfield MSA 116,700 117,100 -400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 240,100 238,700 1,400 Illinois Statewide 6,116,200 6,087,700 28,500 *Preliminary **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas Nov. 2017 Nov. 2016 Over-the-year Change IL Section of St. Louis MSA 4.5% 5.1% -0.6% Bond 4.1% 4.5% -0.4% Calhoun 5.3% 5.5% -0.2% Clinton 3.3% 4.0% -0.7% Jersey 4.4% 5.2% -0.8% Macoupin 4.7% 5.1% -0.4% Madison 4.4% 5.1% -0.7% Monroe 3.2% 3.6% -0.4% St. Clair 4.8% 5.4% -0.6% Cities: Alton 5.8% 7.3% -1.5% Belleville 4.9% 5.3% -0.4% Collinsville 4.7% 4.8% -0.1% East St. Louis 8.7% 9.2% -0.5% Edwardsville 3.6% 4.5% -0.9% Granite City 5.4% 6.3% -0.9% O'Fallon 4.3% 4.5% -0.2% Counties: Greene 4.9% 5.3% -0.4% Randolph 4.1% 4.4% -0.3% Washington 2.7% 3.4% -0.7% Other Areas: LWA 21 4.6% 5.2% -0.6% LWA 22 4.4% 5.1% -0.7% LWA 24 4.4% 4.9% -0.5% Southwestern Economic Development Region 4.4% 5.0% -0.6% Metro East Highlights Help Wanted Area employers advertised for 5,600 openings in November and approximately 78 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings. The November 2017 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.5 percent, a decrease of (-0.6%) from the November 2016 rate of 5.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted. The number of employed individuals decreased by -1,559 to 327,062 in November 2017 from 328,621in November 2016. The labor force decreased by 3,817 to 342,320 in November 2017 from 346,137 in November 2016. In November 2017, there were 15,258unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decrease of 2,258 compared to the November 2016 total unemployed, 17,516. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls increased by (+1,400). Employment increased in Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+700), Retail Trade (+500), Manufacturing (+300), Mining and Construction (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+100) in November 2017 compared to November 2016. Decreases in employment over the year included Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-100), and Information (-100). Wholesale Trade, Leisure and Hospitality, Other Services, and Government remained stable, with no change in employment over the year. Note: Monthly 2016 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February 2017, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and Shelby Counties. LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties. LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

