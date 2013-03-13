Baseball and softball season is gearing up to start in mid-April.

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both

experienced and non-experienced home plate and base umpires.

Games will be played from mid-April to the beginning of July. Non-certified home plate and

base umpires will receive $20 and $15 per game respectively. Certified

(patched) home plate umpires will receive $35 per game. To apply, applicants

must be at least 15 years of age.

Article continues after sponsor message

All prospective non-certified umpires will be required to attend the mandatory umpire clinic on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, prior to being considered for employment. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center and returned on or before Thursday, March 21, 2013.

For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

