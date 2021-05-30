SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

WOOD RIVER - East Alton- Wood River's Jaylen Ulrich was a double winner once again, winning the shot put and discus throw, and athletes from the Oilers, Granite City and Marquette Catholic all performed well at the EAWR Girls Invitational track meet, ran Saturday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

There were no team scored kept during the meet, with the Oilers, Warriors and Explorers who were the area teams that competed, along with Belleville East, Nashville, Cahokia, Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Pittsfield.

Keymora Hayes of the Comanches won both of the sprint races, taking the 100 meters with a time of 12.5 seconds, with the Explorers' Sammy Hentrich coming in fifth at 13.3 seconds, the Warriors' Itajja Miller-Brown was seventh at 13.5 seconds, the Oilers' Jessica Brown was tied for eighth with the Knights' Ryann Becker at 13.8 seconds, Granite's Mar'taejis Murphy came in 11th at 14.2 seconds, Marquette's Caroline Rae was 12th at 14.4 seconds and EAWR's Jaymee Nethery was 14th at 16.6 seconds. Hayes also won the 200 meters, coming in at 26.3 seconds, with Hentrich fifth at 27.9 seconds, Miller-Brown eighth at 28.6 seconds, Murphy ninth at 29.0 seconds, Brown 12th at 29.8 seconds and Rae 13th at 31.1 seconds.

The 400 meters was won by Nashville's Bailey Newman, who had a time of 1:04.1, with Claire Sykes of Granite second at 1:04.5 and Marquette's Kailey Vickrey seventh at 1:09.8. Vickrey came back to win the 800 meters, coming in at 2:34.3, with the Warriors' Lauryn Fenoglio second at 2:39.2 and teammate Rowan Wallace eighth at 3:32.0.

Olivia Verges of the Hornets won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:59.0, with Lacy Kunz and Madison Tanksley of Granite finishing two-three, with Kunz coming in at 6:02.1 and Tanksley's time being 6:50.1. Mary Nguyen of the Oilers was fourth at 8:56.3. In the 3,200 meters, Nashville's Lucy Wallace won with a time of 14:39.0, while Marquette's Katie Johnson was second at 15:23.0.

In the hurdles races, Vashanti Reynolds of Cahokia took the 100 meters with a time of 15.5 seconds, with Granite's Eyanna Branch coming in third at 19.7 seconds. In the 300 meters, Katie Cox of the Saukees won the race with a time of 47.8 seconds, while Hentrich was fourth at 52,1 seconds.

In the relay races, Nashville won the 4x100 meter race, coming in at 51.5 seconds, with Granite City third at 54.2 seconds, EAWR fifth at 55.5 seconds and Marquette seventh at 1:01.2. The 4x200 meter race was also won by Nashville, with a time of 1:51.0, with Granite's A team placing fourth at 1:57.6, the Warriors' B team was sixth at 2:07.9 and Marquette came in seventh at 2:08.5. In the 4x400 meters, Belleville East won with a time of 4:27.6, with Marquette coming in fourth at 4:59.4. The Warriors won the 4x800 meters with a time of 10:58.6, with the Explorers coming in third at 11:29.4.

Ulrich won the shot put with a throw of 14.95 meters, with Emily Sykes of Granite third at 9.80 meters, Laura Hewitt of Marquette fourth at 9.76 meters and the Warriors' Karen Willaredt was sixth at 9.10 meters. Ulrich's winning throw in the discus was 48.17 meters, with Sykes coming in third at 34.09 meters and Willaredt was fourth at 31.49 meters.

Hannah Sechrest of the Oilers won the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.55 meters, with Fenoglio and Tanksley tying for third at 1.30 meters, with Fenoglio taking third on the fewest misses tiebreak. The long jump was won by Hayes, who had a distance of 5.10 meters, with Sechrest third at 4.65 meters, Hentrich placed sixth at 4.33 meters and Lucy Brooks of Granite came in 10th at 3.41 meters. In the triple jump, Na'zariah James of Belleville East was the winner with a leap of 9.92 meters.

