O'FALLON - East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich won the shot put and discus throw to be the meet's only individual double winner, while Alton's Renee Raglin took the 100 meters, Grace Carter of the Redbirds won the long jump and Edwardsville's 4x800 meter relay team won its race as Mascouah won the O'Fallon Invitational girls track meet Saturday at OTHS Panther Stadium.

The Indians won the meet with 150 points, with Belleville West and the Tigers finishing in a tie for second with 99 points each, the host Panthers were fourth at 77 points, East St. Louis came in fifth with 59 points, in sixth place was Cahokia with 56 points, Belleville East was seventh with 48 points, the Redbirds came in eighth with 46 points, Highland was ninth with 24 points, the Oilers were 10th at 20 points and Collinsville was 11th with a single point.

Ulrich won the shot put with a toss of 13.76 meters, with Desire Poole of East Side third at 10.99 meters and teammate Jacqueline Bownes fourth with a throw of 10.18 meters. Ulrich's winning throw in the discus was 38.15 meters, with Poole third at 35.72 meters, Edwardsville's Kaitlyn Morningstar fourth at 32.70 meters, the Tigers' Gabby Saye was seventh at 30.58 meters and Bownes was eight with a throw of 30.24 meters.

Carter won the long jump with a leap of 4.95 meters, with Edwardsville's Olivia Baca sixth at 4.49 meters, teammate Paige Sanders seventh at 4.42 meters and the Flyers' Janiyah Brown eighth at 4.39 meters. The triple jump was won by O'Fallon's Bella Miller with a distance of 9.78 meters, while Ella McDonald of the Indians won the high jump, going over the bar at 1.43 meters. Brown tied for fourth with Sarah Davis of O'Fallon at 1.31 meters, Emily Nuttall of the Tigers tied for sixth with Zion Waddell and Annelise Beck of Mascoutah at 1.26 meters and East Side's Armoni Glenn ninth at 1.21 meters.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the sprint races, Raglin won the 100 with a time of 12.83 seconds, with S. Daughrity of Edwardsville third at 13.56 seconds and Carter was seventh at 13.78 seconds. The 200 meters was won by Keymora Hayes of Cahokia, with a time of 26.00 seconds, with Raglin in second at 26.61 seconds, Daughrity third at 27.47 seconds and the Tigers' Kelly Flannery seventh with a time of 28.22 seconds.

The 400 meters was won by Jayda Williams of the Indians with a time of 1:01.13, with Jaysha Bell of the Flyers third at 1:04.43, and Khrisma Gregory of the Kahoks eighth at 1:08.95. Amelia Martin of Mascoutah won the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.95, while Emma Patrick of Edwardsville was fifth at 2:37.72 and Sophie Paschel of the Redbirds sixth at 2:37.87.

In the distance races, O'Fallon's Julia Monson won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:25.37, with the Tigers' Olivia Coll third at 5:33.78, Edwardsville's Makenna Lueking fifth at 5:39.78 and teammate Kyleigh England was sixth at 5:57.56. The 3,200 meters was won by Alyssa Elliott of the Maroons, who came in at 11:49.37, with the Tigers' Whitney Dyckman second at 12:19.62 and teammate Jillian Welsh seventh at 13:20.73.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was won by West's Macee Rivers, with a time of 15.97 seconds, with Sydney Jones of the Flyers fourth at 19.23 seconds, the Tigers A. Curry fifth at 19.42 seconds, Alton's Savannah McMurray was seventh at 20.11 seconds and the Redbirds' Kareena Hunter was eighth at 20.81 seconds. In the 300 meters, Vashanti Reynolds of the Comanches won the race at 49.34 seconds, while S. Campbell of the Tigers was second at 50.14 seconds, Jada Thomas of the Flyers came in fourth at 51.94 seconds, McMurray was fifth at 54.19 seconds and East Side's Sydney Jones came in sixth at 54.32 seconds.

In the relay races, Belleville West won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.48 seconds, with the Flyers third at 52.36 seconds, the Tigers came in fifth at 52.70 seconds and the Redbirds were sixth at 52.91 seconds. The 4x200 meter relay was won by Mascoutah, who came in at 1:49.28, with East Side third at 1:53.31 and Edwardsville fourth at 1:53.53. The Indians also won the 4x400 meter race at 4:14.57, with the Tigers coming in second at 4:22.72, the Redbirds sixth at 4:45.75 and the Flyers were seventh at 4:47.97. Edwardsville won the 4x800 meter relay, coming in at 9:58.19, with the Flyers coming in seventh at 12:35.06.

More like this: