WOOD RIVER - When Jayden Ulrich tosses the shot put or discus, or Hannah Sechrest high jumps or long jumps, people pay attention.

Both girls have turned heads this season with their performances. Ulrich smashed a school record with a toss of 164-7 Tuesday at the Bert Trump Relays, a personal record. She also tossed the shot put 46-4 at the Althoff Relays.

“Jayden has the confidence and she can handle the pressure of any meet,” East Alton-Wood River head girls track coach Russ Colona said. “She just doesn’t crack. Everybody wants to see her throw.”

Kelsey Card of Carlinville has the Illinois state girls' discus record with a toss of 167-4. She accomplished that feat at the IHSA state track and field finals in 2010. Ulrich is headed to the Indiana University at the end of her high school career. Ulrich has a goal to top the historic card record by the end of the season.

Southwestern head girls track and field coach Gary Bowker rated Ulrich’s record discus toss at Southwestern this week as one of the most incredible athletic feats he has witnessed in person.

Sechrest has gone 5-4 in the high jump at the Althoff Catholic Relays on April 21 and 5-3 on April 19 in the Civic Memorial Triangular. She leaped 5-3 at the Bert Trump Relays on Tuesday. Sechrest’s best long jump is 16-7 at the Althoff Relays on April 21.

Russ Colona said Sechrest’s potential in the high jump is unlimited. She is also a top-notch cheerleader. Sechrest doesn’t presently plan to high jump in college, Russ said he hopes he can convince her.

“Hannah is capable of going 5-7 and 17-foot in the long jump,” Russ said. “She has so much potential; I hope she competes in track and field in college.”

