PIASA - Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River and Southwestern finished one-two-three in the Bert Relays Girls Track and Field competition on Tuesday afternoon at Piasa.

Marquette led the meet with 76 points, followed by East Alton-Wood River with 64 and Southwestern with 60. Carrollton and Greenfield-Northwestern each totaled 30 points.

The two highlights of the meet were a 164-7 discus toss by the Oilers’ Jayden Ulrich and Marquette Catholic’s strong overall team performance. Southwestern head girls coach Gary Bowker labeled the toss “a once-in-a-lifetime to watch. Ulrich and Douglas won the discus relay and Ulrich and Sabrina Fulkerson captured first in the shot put relay. Hannah Sechrest and Jasmine Finley won the high jump relay for the Oilers and also Sechrest led a second-place relay effort in the long jump.

Marquette Catholic was strong in nearly every event. The Explorers captured first place in the long jump relay of Sammy Hentrich and Tristan Fraley.

Marquette won the 4 x 800 relay with Paige Rister, Katy Johnson, Ava Certa and Kailey Vickrey, then the 4 x 100 relay with Tristan Fraley, Jessica Cutts, Sammy Hentrich, and Caroline Rae, and the sprint medley relay of Tristan Fraley, Jessica Cutts, Sammy Hentrich and Kailey Vickrey and the 4 x 400 relay of Katy Johnson, Sammy Hentrich, Kailey Vickrey and Paige Rister.

The 4 x 100 freshman sophomore relay of Ava Certa, Lamyah Woods, Kierra Shipp and Ava Sanders placed second.

Laura Hewitt was third in the shot put for the Explorers and Ellie Hamberg was fifth. She was second in the discus and Hamberg was fifth.

Marquette Catholic head girls track coach Tim Turnbeaugh said his team is off to a great start.

“It was a team effort,” he said. “The girls did a great job. This is their second relays team win in a row. (The other was the Althoff Relays last weekend).”

Southwestern’s Amy Dee Bachman and MaCavlin Day won the triple jump relay.

“I think both went 27 to 28 feet, which is outstanding for starting out,” Bowker said.

Southwestern placed second in the high jump relay, the fresh-soph 4 x 100 relay and the 4 x 400 relay. Southwestern was third in the long jump relay, and the varsity 4 x 100 relay.

Carrollton placed second in the shot put relay, the discus relay, and the 1,600 medley relay. Greenfield-Northwestern was third in the high jump relay, 1,600 medley relay and 4 x 400 relay. Carrollton was third in the sprint medley relay.

