WOOD RIVER - The boys relay teams for East Alton-Wood River High swept all four races, while Jayden Ulrich, fresh off a record-setting day at the Collinsville Invitational on Friday, won the shot put and discus throw for the second straight day at the EAWR Relays track meet held Saturday at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

No team scores were kept, but the teams that competed were Red Bud, Marquette Catholic, Dupo, Cahokia, Greenville and Metro-East Lutheran besides the host Oilers.

In the boys meet, EAWR won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 47.74 seconds, with Marquette second at 48.44 seconds and Metro-East fourth at 50.24 seconds. The Oilers then won the 4x200 meters, coming in with a time of 1:39.60, with the Knights fourth at 1:45.00 and the Explorers fifth at 1:49.90. In the 4x400 relay, EAWR won again, coming in at 3:56.30, with Marquette second at 3:57.10, and in the 4x800 relay, the Oilers completed the sweep with a winning time of 10:09.00. In the 4x100 meter relay for the throwers, EAWR won that race with a time of 56.94 seconds.

In the 1,600 meters, the Musketeers' Nick Fehr won the race with a time of 4:49.60, with EAWR's Aiden Loeffelman in second at 5:16.00, teammate Marcus Odell fourth at 5:22.00, the Oilers' Noah Mason fifth with a time of 5:26.00 and three runners from Metro-East --- Nathan Staake, Adam Broekemeier and Cole Renken --- finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, with their times being 5:52.00 for Staake and Broekemeier and 5:58.00 for Renken.

The Oilers swept the 100 meter hurdles, with Odell winning at 17.54 seconds, Mason second at 18.74 seconds and Andrew Harrison third at 19.84 seconds. In the high jump, Greenville's Desmond Gardner was the winner, going over at five feet, seven-and-three-quarters inches, while Devon Green was third at five feet, three-and-three-quarters inches and teammate Andrew Dilger was fifth at five feet, one-and-three-quarters of an inch. The Knights' Griffin Kohlmiller won the long jump, going 18 feet, nine-and-a-half inches to win, with Pacey Meyer of the Oilers second at 18 feet, six-and-three-quarters inches, Loeffelman was sixth at 16 feet, four-and-three-quarters inches, Marquette's Kendall Lavender came in seventh with a leap of 16 feet, three-and-three-quarters inches and the Knights' Charles Fedder was eighth at 16 feet, one-quarter inch.

Marquette's Jake Hewitt and EAWR's Evan Merritt finished one-two in both the shot put and discus throw, with Hewitt winning the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, one-and-one-quarter inch, with Merritt in second at 39 feet, one-half inch. The Explorers' Sam Ward was fourth at 30 feet, four-and-one-half inches, the Knights' Josh Fields was eighth with a toss of 24 feet, seven-and-three-quarters inches and Evan Baker of the Oilers was ninth at 24 feet, one inch. Hewitt also won the discus with a toss of 140 feet, six-and-a-half inches, with Merritt in second at 134 feet, one-and-a-half inches. Dilger was third at 97 feet, six-and-a-half inches, Ward came in fourth at 81 feet, three-and-a-half inches and Fields was seventh at 75 feet, nine inches.

On the girls side, Ulrich won the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, one-and-one-quarter inch, with Marquette's Laura Hewitt third at 32 feet, three inches and EAWR's Sabrina Fulkerson ninth with a throw of 16 feet, three-and-three-quarters inches. In the discus, Ulrich's winning throw was 136 feet, 11 inches, with Hewitt second at 102 feet, one-and-one-quarter inch, and the Oilers' Megan Douglas eighth at 44 feet, nine-and-a-half inches.

In the relay races, Cahokia took the 4x100 meters with a time of 52.94 seconds, with EAWR third at 57.94 seconds and Marquette fourth at 59.74 seconds. In the 4x200 race, the winner was again Cahokia, coming in at 1:53.10, with the Explorers second at 2:09.20 and the Oilers third at 2:13.60. In the 4x400 meters, the Comanches came out on top with a time of 4:30.90, with Marquette second at 4:54.00 and the Oilers third at 4:57.00. In the 4x800 meters, the Explorers won the race with a time of 11:22.00, while in the 4x100 meters for the throwers, EAWR won at 56.94 seconds.

In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Adrienne Vallet of the Musketeers, coming in at 5:56.00, with three Explorer runners --- Kailey Vickrey, Paige Rister and Katie Johnson --- finishing in second, third and fourth respectively, with their times being 6:07.00 for Vickrey, 6:37.00 for Rister and 6:49.00 for Johnson. Vashanti Reynolds of Cahokia took the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds, with Douglas coming in sixth at 21.14 seconds, teammate Jaymee Nethery eighth at 23.74 seconds and the Oilers' Jasmine Finley ninth at 23.94 seconds.

Cahokia's Rhyenn Gordon won the high jump, going over the bar at four feet, two inches, while EAWR's Jessica Brown was third at three feet, 10 inches and Nethery fourth at three feet, six-and-a-quarter inches. In the long jump, Cahokia's Keymora Hayes was the winner with a distance of 15 feet, 11-and-a-quarter inches, with the Oilers' Faith Van Hoose third at 13 feet, three-and-three-quarters inches, Finley was fifth at 11 feet, 10-and-a-half inches, and the Knights' Claire Rainey was seventh with a leap of 10 feet, seven-and-a-quarter inches.

