CHESTER - East Alton-Wood River senior Jayden Ulrich broke the Illinois State high school record in the discus throw on Wednesday at the Popeye and Olive Oyl Invitational track meet at Chester High School as the Oilers finished fourth as a team,

Ulrich unleashed a throw of 51.25 meters, or 168 feet, one-and-one-half inch, breaking the record of 167 feet, four inches set by Kelsey Card of Carlinville in the Class A state's finals 2010. The throw was also farther than the Class 3A record set by Edwardsville's Emmonnie Henderson of 161 feet, one inch, which was set in 2011.

The national high school record is 191 feet, six inches, set by Shelbi Vaughn of Mansfield, Texas, in 2012.

It's also Ulrich's second state record of the season, having set the record in the shot put on May 14 with a throw of 51 feet, 11 inches, breaking the mark set by Kathleen Young of Warrensburg-Latham in 2016.

The home-standing Hornets won the meet with 148 points, with Sesser-Vallier coming in second with 97 points, Okawville was third with 95 points, the Oilers came in fourth with 61 points, Vienna was fifth with 51 points, New Athens was sixth with 21 points, Father McGivney Catholic was seventh with six points and Waterloo Gibault Catholic was eighth with five points.

"Jayden was Jayden again, throwing farther with a 168-foot, one-and-one-half inch discus throw," said EAWR head coach Russ Colona. "The big numbers keep coming. We have to keep the momentum going for two more weeks."

Ulrich also won the shot put with a toss of 14.04 meters, while Hannah Sechrest won the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.45 meters to take the event. Jessica Brown was second in the 100 meters with a time of 13.66 seconds, while Megan Douglas was third in the 200 meters at 29.67 seconds, and was fifth in the 400 meters at 1:06.83.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sabrina Fulkerson was sixth in the 800 meters, with a time of 3:15.83, while the 4x100 meter relay team came in second at 55.50 seconds and the 4x200 meter team was third at 2:07.71.

Kaitlyn Hatley scored the Griffins' only points of the meet with a third-place finish in the 400 meters, having a time of 1:04.98.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

OILERS WIN POPEYE AND OLIVE OYL INVITATIONAL MEET IN CHESTER, GRIFFINS COME IN SIXTH: East Alton-Wood River won the Popeye and Olive Oyl Invitational track meet at Chester High School on Wednesday, with Father McGivney Catholic placing sixth in the eight-team meet.



The Oilers won with 114 points, with Vienna and the host Hornets tying for second with 74 points each, Okawville was fourth with 70 points, Red Bud came in fifth with 60 points, the Griffins were sixth with 27 points, Dupo was seventh with 26 points and Waterloo Gibault Catholic was eighth with 21 points.

Pacey Meyer of EAWR won the 100 meters with a time of 11.77 seconds, with McGivney's Jacob Huber third at 12.20 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Meyer came in second at 24.40 seconds. Devon Green of the Oilers placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 54.29 seconds, while teammate Marcus O'Dell was fourth at 55.20 seconds. Aiden Loeffelman of EAWR was second in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:17.06, and Loeffelman was fifth in the 1,600 at 5:16.46, while the Griffins' Evan Rybak was sixth at 5:18.98.

O'Dell was second in the 300-meter hurdles, having a time of 52.08 seconds, w while in the relays, EAWR won the 4x100 meters with a time of 47.41 seconds and the 4x200 meters at 1:46.52. McGivney won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:45.15, while the Oilers were fourth at 4:12.66.

In the field events, Spencer Slayden came in third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.70 meters, but Slayden won the long jump with a distance of 5.91 meters, with Huber coming in second at 5.82 meters. Slayden was third in the triple jump, going 10.66 meters, while Loeffelman was fourth at 9.59 meters. Evan Merritt of the Oilers came in third in the discus throw with a toss of 29.30 meters, while the Griffins' Andrew Dupy was fifth at 25.43 meters. In the shot put, Merritt came in second with a throw of 12.12 meters.

More like this: