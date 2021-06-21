CLEVELAND, OHIO - Recent East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, Jayden Ulrich, continues to show no limits to her success in the girls' track and field weight events. This past weekend, she tossed the shot put 49-4.5 inches to win the National Throws Festival, and also placed first in the discus with a toss of 167-8.

Ulrich recently culminated her high school career by winning IHSA Class 2A Girls State Track and Field Championships in the shot put (14.84 meters) and discus (48.94 meters) at Eastern Illinois University.

Jayden is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Jayden's high school coach Russ Colona said: "We took Jayden to the National Throws Festival near Cleveland, Ohio, and we wanted to get some big competition before we head to Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, on June 30. She had the lead going into the finals in the shot put, but a thrower jumped ahead of her last throw. On Jayden's final throw going into the finals, she hit her 49-4.5 throw to win.

"She dominated the discus as she threw through light rain. She threw a 159-10, 164, and won with a 167-8. This is why it would have been nice to have a regular state meet."

Jayden said she is really happy and proud of how far she advanced from her freshman year in high school at East Alton-Wood River High School. She said she was extremely pleased with her performance at the girls' state track and field meet.

"I can't complain about anything I did at state; getting the discus record was sort of like cherry on top," she said.

At Nationals, Jayden said she just hopes for personal records and a place.

Colona said Jayden Ulrich is simply "amazing."

National Throws Results

Female Shot Put Results

Jayden Ulrich Unattached USA, 49-4.5 Ashlyn Giles Schuylkill Valley 48-11.00 Emma Callahan Shenango 47-07.75

Female Discus Results

Jayden Ulrich Unattached USA, 167-8 Ashlyn Giles Unattached USA, 148-8 Isabella Gera Unattached USA, 146-7 Morgan Hallett Unattached USA 140-6 Elizabeth Tapper Unattached USA 135-11

