Carrollton's girls played strong at the end, but Brown County slipped away for a 46-41 victory Monday night. (All photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

CARROLLTON - Carrollton’s girls made a game of it, but couldn’t quite pull out another victory against Brown County on Monday night at home. The Hawks lost the game 46-41.

Ava Uhles paced Carrollton with 14 points in one of her best scoring efforts of the season. Hannah Krumwiede added 12 points, Kaylie Rhoades had 9 points and Claire Williams finished with 6 points. Alexis Doyle of Brown County led all scorers with 18 points, and teammate Mariah Market added 11 points.

Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said he was glad his team came back in the contest and he thought Uhles had a strong game offensively. Hartwick said he would have changed the game plan slightly going to his freshman guard earlier.

“We also started to get the ball inside late,” he said about another positive in the game.

Brown County head girls coach Dave Phelps said he thought his team did a great job defensively and keeping their composure late in the game.

“We did a good job with our free throws and we played like we knew how to win at the end,” he said.

