"While we can never heal the wounds inflicted by this tragic loss of innocent life, we can keep their memory alive for our citizens." - Sen. Bill Haine

ALTON, Illinois – Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) will be holding a press conference on Monday, Oct. 15 to dedicate a stretch of Interstate 64 in memory of Jessica and Kelli Uhl, two Collinsville sisters killed in Nov. 2007 by the reckless

acts of a now-convicted Illinois State Trooper.

"Through the dedication of this memorial, we fulfill the wishes of the girls' family as we join together to remember Jessica and Kelli Uhl and continue to honor their memory," Haine said.

"Reckless driving can cause such irreparable devastation," Haine added. "While we can never heal the wounds inflicted by this tragic loss of innocent life, we can keep their memory alive for our citizens."

Senate Joint Resolution 40, which passed both legislative chambers unanimously this spring, renames the section of Interstate 64 between Exit 19A at Illinois Route 158 and Exit 23 at Illinois Route 4 as the Jessica and Kelli Uhl Memorial Highway. Signs will be erected along the designated

portion of Interstate 64.

WHAT: Jessica and Kelli Uhl Memorial Highway

Press Conference and Memorial Dedication

WHO: Family of Jessica and Kelli Uhl

Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton)

Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon)

WHEN: Monday, October 15, 2012

10:00 am

WHERE: Regency Conference Center - Siena Room

400 Regency Park

O'Fallon, IL 62269

(618) 624-9999

