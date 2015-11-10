ALTON - Ty’Ria Rounds of Alton Middle School and Lydia Taul of Gilson Brown Elementary were named as Students of the Month for November by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Ty’Ria is the daughter of Angie Payne of Alton. She chose Target for her gift card The Salvation Army for her donation. Audrey is in 7th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS) in the Piasa House. Her teacher shares that she is an exemplary student who is active at Alton Middle School. Ty’Ria shows cooperation in working well with peers while completing assignments and discussing class content. She is always willing to work with all of her peers and cooperates with both them and the staff. She always shos respect of herself, others, and property. She takes her academics seriously and ensures all of her assignments are complete. She always goes the extra mile to ensure an A+ on her work. She respects rules and models appropriate behavior to all. Ty’Ria’s overall attitude and involvement in both academics and extracurricular activities encourages others to strive to do more to improve themselves. She is an inspiration to all.

Lydia Taul is the daughter Mary Lou and Matthew Taul of Godfrey. She 5th grader at Gilson Brown Elementary School. She chose Target for her gift card Cure SMA Foundation as her donation. Lydia’s teacher reports that Lydia is not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside as well. She is brilliant and able to put her brilliance to good use by helping others. She is always willing to assist with anything anyone needs. Her kindness is spread to peers, teachers, and everyone she meets. She always finds good and positive aspects in every situation. Lydia has excelled on both the Math Team and Young Authors. She doesn’t stop at just extra curricular work. She excels in all subjects in fifth grade. Her other activities include, Student Council, Class President, Chorus, Band and gymnastics. Lydia was also instrumental in the “Helping Hand” drive at Gilson Brown this past year. She looks forward to going to college and is planning on being a doctor or a dentist because she would like to continue to help people. One of her favorite past times is talking with her family at home.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

