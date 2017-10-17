EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's winner is men's cross country runner Tyler Owens. The senior from Springfield, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business and holds a grade point average of 3.62.

This past week, Owens finished 86th place at the Bradley Pink Classic with a time of 26:17.1.

Owens ran a personal record time of 25:04.7 during the Illinois State Invite (8K) earlier this season. He has placed top 10 twice this year at the EIU Walt Crawford Open and the Bradley Invitational. Owens holds the 19th fastest time in SIUE history for the 10k (32:27.5).