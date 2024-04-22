BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior Tyler DeLong has been named the Ohio Valley Conference co-Pitcher of the Week after pitching SIUE to a win Friday at Western Illinois.

DeLong worked six innings allowing a single, unearned run, on six hits. He struck out a season-high eight hitters in the win.

The native of Harrah, Oklahoma, is tied for the OVC lead with 11 starts, which ranks sixth in the NCAA. He leads SIUE with 49.0 innings pitched and 39 strikeouts. DeLong is tied for the team lead with three wins.

The weekly award is the first for an SIUE player this season. DeLong shared the Pitcher of the Week honors with Tennessee Tech's Jaxson Pease.

The Cougars are tied for fourth in the OVC at 8-7. SIUE will play host to Bradley Tuesday at Roy E. Lee Field and then welcome league-leading Little Rock to Edwardsville for a weekend series beginning Friday night.

